Mexican president to present plan to reactivate coronavirus-hit economy in two weeks

MEXICO CITY, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The Mexican government will
present a plan to reactivate the economy in two weeks to help
bring the country back from a sharp recession caused by the
coronavirus pandemic, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said
on Monday.
"In 15 days, a plan for the reactivation of the economy will
be presented," Lopez Obrador said during a regular conference,
noting that the government is in talks with the powerful
business lobby CCE.
The novel coronavirus is spreading in the Americas. Lopez
Obrador has said in recent days that the pandemic is losing
force in Mexico, but its death toll stands as the world's third
highest after the United States and Brazil.
Mexico's health ministry has so far reported 522,162
coronavirus cases and 56,757 deaths.
