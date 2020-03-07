Trump, Bolsonaro to Discuss Venezuela and Trade -- 2nd Update

By Catherine Lucey

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- President Trump hosted Brazil's president for dinner at his Florida estate, declaring the two countries have a "very good relationship."

The president welcomed Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday night at Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Palm Beach. An administration official said the setting was chosen because the Brazilian leader would be in Florida at this time already.

The two leaders briefly spoke to reporters Saturday night ahead of the dinner, appearing in an entry hall flanked by U.S. and Brazilian flags. Mr. Trump welcomed Mr. Bolsonaro and said, "We always help Brazil."

In a joint statement released by the White House after the dinner, the two leaders said they had discussed Venezuela and trade and had "reaffirmed the strategic alliance" between the countries.

In Venezuela, the U.S. has been seeking to remove the country's president, Nicolás Maduro, from power for more than a year without success. The statement said the leaders "reiterated their countries' support for democracy in the region, including Interim President of Venezuela Juan Guaidó and the democratically elected Venezuelan National Assembly as they work to restore constitutional order in Venezuela."

They also discussed a possible U.S.-Brazil trade deal and "instructed their trade officials to deepen discussions for a bilateral trade package this year." And Mr. Trump repeated U.S. support for Brazil "beginning the accession process to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)."

Another point of discussion was "the Trillion Trees Initiative, an effort seeking to re-grow, save from loss, and better protect one trillion trees around the world by 2050."

Also attending the dinner were national security adviser Robert O'Brien, as well as the president's daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who both serve as senior advisers.

Mr. Trump hosted Mr. Bolsonaro at the White House last year. Mr. Bolsonaro, who took office last year, has frequently expressed admiration for Mr. Trump. He is the nation's first right-wing president since the end of military rule three decades ago, and he has adopted a similar style of politics to the American leader, often communicating via combative messages on Twitter.

