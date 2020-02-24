Bank of America names Morisseau as head of investment banking for France: memo

The Wall Street bank has also named veteran French banker Stéphane Courbon as chairman of corporate and investment banking for France.

Courbon will work closely with Bank of America's vice chairman of investment banking for France, Laurent Vieillevigne, the memo said.

Meanwhile the bank's current head of EMEA corporate banking Fernando Vicario will take on an additional role as head of EU corporate and investment banking and will be based in Paris.

In his expanded role Vicario will report into Bruce Thompson, president of EU and Switzerland, and Jim O'Neil, head of EMEA corporate and investment banking.

Morisseau and Courbon will instead report into both Vicario and Matt Cannon, who heads Bank of America's EMEA investment banking.

Bank of America launched an 11,000 square metre office in Paris ahead of Brexit and will keep using it as a hub to serve clients across Europe after Britain's transition period expires in December.

By Pamela Barbaglia