Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)       

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

'Be under no illusion' on financial services, Barnier tells UK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 05:11am EST
EU Chief Brexit negotiator Barnier meets Luxembourg's PM Bettel in Luxembourg

British authorities should be "under no illusion" on financial services in future relations with the European Union after the Brexit transition period ends, the EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday.

In a speech to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Barnier made it clear that equivalence regimes, which govern relations with foreign partners on specific financial sectors like clearing houses or stock exchanges, would remain under tight EU control, with no special treatment for Britain.

"There will be no general, global, permanent equivalence" with Britain, Barnier said, adding that the EU will maintain control of this and would decide alone whether to grant or withdraw equivalences. "There will be no common management", Barnier said.

(Reporting by Marine Strauss and Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/
05:11a'Be under no illusion' on financial services, Barnier tells UK
RE
05:02aEUROPE : European stocks reach record highs on hopes virus is peaking
RE
04:58aEUROPE : European stocks reach record highs on hopes virus is peaking
RE
04:56aUK Economy Grew in Final Year of EU Membership
DJ
02/10Dollar at four-month highs against euro on virus fear, economic outlook
RE
02/10ADMIRAL : Spanish border logjam a bigger threat to Gibraltar finance than Brexit
RE
02/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
02/10TAKE FIVE : China's virus paralysis
RE
02/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group