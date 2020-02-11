'Be under no illusion' on financial services, Barnier tells UK

In a speech to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Barnier made it clear that equivalence regimes, which govern relations with foreign partners on specific financial sectors like clearing houses or stock exchanges, would remain under tight EU control, with no special treatment for Britain.

"There will be no general, global, permanent equivalence" with Britain, Barnier said, adding that the EU will maintain control of this and would decide alone whether to grant or withdraw equivalences. "There will be no common management", Barnier said.

(Reporting by Marine Strauss and Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)