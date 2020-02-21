Britain's carbon permit auction calendar for 2020 published by ICE

Britain will restart European Union carbon permit auctions on March 4, following a hiatus of more than a year due to uncertainty over Brexit.

Volumes will be auctioned according to the calendar published by ICE: https://www.theice.com/publicdocs/circulars/20028.pdf

Despite Britain's departure from the European Union on Jan. 31 the country remains a member of Europe's Emissions Trading System during the transition period until the end of the year.

This means its power stations, airlines and factories will still need to comply with regulations under the scheme which charges polluters for each tonne of carbon dioxide they emit.

