Britain says will keep EU sanctions on Belarus, UK official says

BRUSSELS, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Britain will adopt the European
Union's sanctions on Belarus as its own when the EU rules no
longer apply at the end of a post-Brexit transition period, a
British official said on Monday.
Earlier, foreign minister Dominic Raab said the re-election
of President Alexander Lukashenko was "fraudulent" and Britain
would work with international partners to sanction those
responsible and hold the country's authorities to account.
