EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Britain says will keep EU sanctions on Belarus, UK official says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 12:27pm EDT

BRUSSELS, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Britain will adopt the European Union's sanctions on Belarus as its own when the EU rules no longer apply at the end of a post-Brexit transition period, a British official said on Monday.

Earlier, foreign minister Dominic Raab said the re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko was "fraudulent" and Britain would work with international partners to sanction those responsible and hold the country's authorities to account. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska Writing by William James Editing by William Schomberg)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
