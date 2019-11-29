Log in
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
British Consumers Hope Election Can End Brexit Deadlock, Lift Economy

11/29/2019

By Will Horner

British consumer confidence remained subdued in November as the U.K. awaits the outcome of its third general election in four years, while Brexit continues to dominate the nation's politics and weigh on the economy.

An index of U.K. consumer confidence gathered by market-research firm GfK was steady at minus 14 in November, unchanged from the previous month.

There were signs, however, that the public was anticipating a post-election pick-up in the economy, the German company said, as a sub-index measuring confidence in the economy over the next year rose three points.

This suggested that some think the election can end the uncertainty over Brexit, Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK, said. A sustained rise in consumer confidence would depend on a clear result, he added.

"In the face of Brexit and election uncertainty, consumers are clearly in a 'wait-and-see' mode," Mr. Staton said.

"The general election is potentially an opportunity to move us out of the doldrums--but for this to happen there must be a clear result. A hung parliament could be very damaging for consumer confidence and would surely deepen the obvious malaise that we see month after month," he added.

The GfK survey of 2,001 people was conducted between Nov. 1 and 14 and was carried out on behalf of the European Commission.

Write to Will Horner at william.horner@wsj.com

