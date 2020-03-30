Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

Dollar up, but yuan sluggish as traders sceptical of China PMI bounce

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 10:32pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Banknotes of Euro, Hong Kong dollar, U.S. dollar, Japanese yen, GB pound and Chinese 100 yuan are seen in this picture illustration, in Beijing

The dollar rose against the yen on Tuesday as Japanese investors and companies rushed to cover a shortage of the U.S. currency before their fiscal year end, but sentiment remained fragile as the global coronavirus crisis showed no signs of abating.

China's yuan was little changed even after a key survey showed manufacturing returned to growth in March, as investors remain sceptical of the uptick given many businesses are still struggling resume full operations amid widespread disruptions caused by the coronavirus.

The pound fell against the greenback and the euro as a sovereign ratings downgrade continued to weigh on sterling, underlining the strain on public finances from a much needed massive fiscal stimulus.

Tuesday is the last trading data for Japan's fiscal year and the end of the quarter for major investors elsewhere, which could lead to some volatile swings as big players in the currency market close their books.

However, analysts warn that an almost certain global recession due to the coronavirus will remain a dominant influence in trading and eventually favour currencies least affected by the economic downturn.

"The talk is Japanese names are short of dollars, which is likely to keep the dollar bid well into London time," said Yukio Ishizuki, FX strategist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo.

"We have to look beyond that and focus on what's going on in China's economy. Even if there is some decent data from China, I cannot be optimistic, because economic activity in many countries is grinding to a halt."

The dollar rose 0.69% to 108.55 yen <JPY=EBS> on Tuesday in Asia.

In the onshore market, the yuan <CNY=CFXS> held steady at 7.0977 against the dollar.

China's official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index unexpectedly showed activity swung to expansion in March, but traders tempered their optimism because China's economy is still expected to suffer a steep economic contraction in the first quarter and other major economies are also taking a big hit.

Only on Monday the People's Bank of China unexpectedly cut its reverse repo rate by the most in almost five years to relieve pressure on the economy.

The euro <EUR=EBS> fell 0.24% to $1.1013. Traders are bracing for data expected to show a rise in German unemployment as the global economy reels from the coronavirus pandemic.

Against the Swiss franc <CHF=EBS>, the dollar edged up to 0.9610, following a 0.8% gain on Monday.

Sterling <GBP=D3> fell 0.71% to $1.2331, and against the euro <EURGBP=D3>, the pound fell 0.5% to 89.34 pence.

The pound remained under the gun after ratings agency Fitch cut Britain's sovereign debt rating on Friday, saying debt levels would jump as it ramped up spending to offset a near shutdown of the economy.

Traders are also awaiting the release of UK gross domestic product later on Tuesday.

The New Zealand dollar <NZD=D3> dipped after the country's government extended a nationwide state of emergency for another seven days to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but the kiwi quickly regained its composure to trade steady at $0.6029.

The Australian dollar <AUD=D3> held its ground at $0.6174.

The antipodean currencies have come under heavy selling pressure over recent weeks as their close economic ties to China and the global commodities trade make them vulnerable to the coronavirus outbreak.

By Stanley White

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/
10:32pDollar up, but yuan sluggish as traders sceptical of China PMI bounce
RE
03/26Sterling extends gains vs dollar ahead of BoE meeting
RE
03/25Dollar drops as U.S. stimulus bill boosts risk-taking
RE
03/24Battered sterling wins a respite for time being
RE
03/12Euro slides after ECB stimulus; dollar gains after NY Fed move
RE
03/11Dollar slides vs yen, Swiss franc as risk appetite plummets
RE
03/11Dollar slides vs. yen, Swiss franc as risk appetite plummets
RE
03/09ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : NatWest offers loan repayment holidays to coronavirus-h..
RE
03/09France, Italy seek fiscal shock therapy to combat coronavirus
RE
03/09UK aerospace industry warns of risk to jobs and investment without EASA membe..
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group