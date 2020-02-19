EU Nations Square Up for Budget Clash After Britain's Exit

By Laurence Norman

BRUSSELS -- European Union leaders are set to clash Thursday over the bloc's next seven-year budget as they seek to fill the cash gap left by Britain's departure.

The EU's top officials are hoping for a quick deal on who pays what, setting their sights on keeping leaders here through the weekend if necessary.

An agreement would offer a demonstration of unity in the aftermath of Brexit, showing the bloc can make politically difficult decisions and clearing the deck for governments to focus on the EU's growing geopolitical and economic challenges and its top ambition: fixing a pathway to a carbon neutral EU by 2050.

Yet some officials fear the summit will end in failure, triggering a monthslong fight over money which could deepen fissures in the bloc.

While EU budget fights, which take place every seven years, are never pretty, European Council President Charles Michel, tasked with brokering an accord, has warned this year's effort will be a "herculean task."

Britain's departure means the loss of EUR60 billion to EUR75 billion in revenues, officials estimate, for the 2021-27 Multiannual Financial Framework, as the budget is known. Discussions on how to fill that shortfall threaten to touch on some of the most divisive themes for the bloc, including pressure from wealthier countries in the west of the trade bloc to tie EU cash disbursements to whether newer member states in the east uphold democratic standards.

Lower-income governments, meanwhile, argue a tight budget could fuel euroskeptic forces at home. Net payers, who put more money in than they get back in project spending, fear the opposite.

"I think what we're seeing within the MFF is a symptom of the wider strains on the European system and that is the consequence of all the crises we have gone through," said Fabian Zuleeg, chief executive of the European Policy Centre, a Brussels-based think tank.

Seeking to shape a deal, Mr. Michel presented proposals to member states last week which aim for 2021-27 budget commitments of EUR1.09 trillion, 1.07% of the EU's gross national income. The proposals include significant cuts to agricultural payments and payouts for poorer members or regions, which together will still account for 60% of the budget.

The total spending target is a small rise from the 2014-20 period but around EUR280 billion less than the European Parliament, which will eventually have to agree a deal, is pushing for.

Mr. Michel argues that time is already running short to get EU programs up and running by January next year. "Everything is on the table." Mr. Michel said Wednesday. "Waiting will not make things easier."

Negotiating positions remain far apart. A group of big net payers, Netherlands, Finland, Austria and Denmark, are calling for deeper spending cuts. Several fear larger payments to the EU will prove politically combustible. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's government, which is angling to knock an extra 10% off the proposed EUR323 billion in payouts to poorer members, faces elections in a year.

The group of "frugals," as they have been labeled, believe time is on their side. If no budget is agreed on by year-end, spending will be frozen at current annual levels. They are opposed by newer member states like Hungary, Poland, Bulgaria and Romania.

Mr. Michel will also need to bridge gaps over agricultural spending, for which he has earmarked EUR330 billion. French President Emmanuel Macron, who will attend his country's primary agricultural fair on Saturday, has vowed to prevent a cut.

The bloc is at least in agreement that some of the agricultural spending should be focused on helping farmers transition to more climate-friendly practices. There will also be a transition fund to help lower-income countries move away from dirty energy resources, like coal.

Even there, friction exists. Mr. Michel is proposing to reduce transition funds for countries who aren't committed to the bloc's 2050 carbon neutral goal. That could mean less money for coal rich Poland which has so far rejected that goal.

