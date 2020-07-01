Log in
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
EU and Britain making 'very limited' progress in talks - Merkel

07/01/2020 | 11:48am EDT
FILE PHOTO: British PM May meets German Chancellor Merkel to discuss Brexit in Berlin

The European Union and Britain have made "very limited" progress in negotiations about their future relationship, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday, adding there was still a possibility that no deal would be agreed.

"Progress in talks is, to put it cautiously, very limited," Merkel told parliament during a Q&A session.

Germany took over the six-month rotating presidency of the EU on Wednesday.

"We have agreed with Britain to speed up the talks in order to seal a deal in the autumn that must be ratified by the end of the year," she said. But Germany and the EU "must be prepared ... for the possibility that a deal doesn't materialise".

Britain left the bloc on Jan. 31. A transition period, during which Britain remains in the EU single market and customs union, expires on Dec. 31 and pressure is mounting to agree a free trade deal before then.

With the two sides still far apart, a round of "intensified negotiations" is scheduled for this week.

The British prime minister's spokesman said a deal was still possible but Britain was prepared for either scenario.

"We believe that there is a free trade agreement to be reached but we have also been very clear that we will be prepared for either eventuality at the end of the year, whether that be a free trade agreement or whether that be having a trading relationship based on the same terms that Australia currently has," the spokesman told reporters.

(Additional reporting by Elizabeth Piper in London; Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Maria Sheahan, Madeline Chambers and Giles Elgood)

