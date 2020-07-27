EU's Barnier believes deal with post-Brexit Britain is possible - sources

(Adds details throughout)
BRUSSELS, July 27 (Reuters) - The European Union's Brexit
negotiator Michel Barnier expressed confidence at a closed-door
meeting with member state envoys to the bloc last Friday that a
new deal with Britain was possible, diplomatic sources have told
Reuters.
His comments after the latest round of EU-UK negotiations
contrast with his downbeat public assessment that London's rigid
positions on fisheries and the "level playing field" guarantees
of fair competition meant a deal was unlikely for now.
More than four years after Britons voted in a referendum to
leave the EU, and after tortuous divorce talks, the two sides
are negotiating on all aspects of their ties, from trade to
security, from 2021 onwards.
The two key stumbling blocks are access to British fishing
waters and the EU's demand that Britain tie itself closely to
the bloc's state aid, labour and environmental standards to
ensure it does not undercut the EU's single market with
poor-quality goods.
The EU says a deal needs to be done by October to allow time
for ratification by the end of the year. Both sides have said
the talks may be stalling.
"I remain confident that a balanced and sustainable deal
remains possible, even if less ambitious," Barnier told the
gathering, according to sources present, adding that London
seemed more interested in pursuing only a "low-quality,
low-profile" deal.
He said his recent encounter with Boris Johnson had left him
with the sense that the British prime minister did want a deal,
despite insisting that London was prepared for the prospect that
there might be no agreement at all.
Barnier's comments were echoed by Ireland and the
Netherlands, according to the sources.
Envoys for the two countries, likely to take the biggest hit
from any change in trade rules after Dec. 31, said they remained
confident that a deal would materialise.
"SWIMMING ACROSS THE CHANNEL"
The Dutch envoy quipped that a deal would eventually "come
swimming across (the English) Channel", according to the
sources.
They envoys all called for calm and unity, saying this
strategy had already helped to narrow the gaps on agreeing ways
to settle future disputes, an element regularly mentioned as a
stumbling block in the past.
Barnier called the "level playing field" the biggest
remaining problem, but also listed energy and transport
cooperation, as well as rules for marking the origin of
products.
"The level playing field is not for sale," the sources
quoted Barnier as saying.
They also said Lithuania and Hungary had expressed concern
that an overly tough stance on fisheries might lessen the chance
of sealing an overall deal.
France, whose fishing industry is economically and
politically sensitive, called the comments "unacceptable", the
sources said.
The French mission in Brussels said the French envoy had
urged solidarity on all strands of the talks.
The EU's executive body, the European Commission, said it
had nothing to add to Barnier's public comments.
EU missions for Lithuania, Ireland and the Netherlands said
they would not comment on confidential conversations. The
Hungarian EU office did not respond to a request for comment.
(Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Kevin Liffey)