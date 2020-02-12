Log in
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Real-time Quote. Real-time  - 02/12 03:02:54 am
0.841795 GBP   -0.11%
EU should offer UK 'equivalence' on financial services - Javid

02/12/2020 | 02:39am EST

The European Union should continue to recognise Britain's financial services industry as meeting equivalent regulatory standards when a Brexit transition period ends next year, finance minister Sajid Javid said on Tuesday.

"On day one we will have exactly the same rules," Javid said in parliament, after a lawmaker asked him if it would be reasonable for the EU to grant Britain's insurance industry less access than Bermuda's.

"As we forge a new relationship with our European friends, financial services will be a key part of it," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Javid wrote in the City A.M. newspaper that he wanted a durable relationship over financial services that would last for decades to come.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Alex Richardson)

