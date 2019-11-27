Log in
Johnson in talks to give U.S. access to health service in trade talks - Corbyn

11/27/2019 | 05:42am EST
Jeremy Corbyn speaks during a general election campaign event in London

Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on Wednesday produced what he said were documents showing that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has discussed offering the United States access to the British health service in trade talks.

Johnson has denied ever raising the sale of Britain's National Health Service in such talks.

Corbyn, who has argued that Johnson's Conservatives will allow the United States to increase drug prices as part of a post-Brexit trade deal, said he had 451 pages of unredacted documents on talks between the two countries.

"Perhaps he (Johnson) would like to explain why these documents confirm the U.S. is demanding the NHS is on the table in the trade talks," he told a news conference.

"These uncensored documents leave Boris Johnson's denials in absolute tatters."

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Elizabeth Piper; writing by Kate Holton)

