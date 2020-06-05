Log in
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Little progress on Brexit free trade deal, EU and UK say

06/05/2020 | 07:43am EDT
British Prime Minister's Europe adviser David Frost walks at start of the first round of post -Brexit trade deal talks

By Gabriela Baczynska and Guy Faulconbridge

The European Union said on Friday there had been no significant progress in talks with the United Kingdom about a Brexit free trade agreement and that to reach a deal, talks would have to intensify.

"This week, there have been no significant areas of progress ... We cannot go on like this for ever," EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier told a news conference, saying both sides must agree a deal before Oct.31.

Britain had a similar message.

"Progress remains limited but our talks have been positive in tone," Britain's chief negotiator, David Frost, said. "Negotiations will continue and we remain committed to a successful outcome.

"We are close to reaching the limits of what we can achieve through the format of remote formal rounds," Frost said. "If we are to make progress, it is clear that we must intensify and accelerate our work."

(Editing by Stephen Addison)

