U.K. Opinion Polls Paint a Rosy Picture for Boris Johnson

With two weeks left until a general election, opinion polls suggest that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit election gamble is likely to pay off, strengthening his hand in his efforts to finally usher the U.K. out of the European Union.

South Korea's Central Bank Stands Pat

The Bank of Korea held its benchmark interest rate steady at 1.25% as widely expected. It was the year's last rate-setting meeting and the bank is still waiting for its earlier rate cuts in July and October to work through the economy.

Low Inflation, Stagnant Economy Drive Calls for Bigger Mexico Rate Cuts

Two Bank of Mexico board members pressed their arguments this month for faster interest-rate cuts as the economy stagnated and showed signs of further weakening, minutes to the meeting showed.

Weak Commodity Markets Signal Skepticism About Global Growth

Commodity markets slipped, extending their weakness this year amid concerns about the prospects for the global economy and U.S.-China tensions.

Markets Waver Amid Conflicting Trade Signals From Trump

The advance in U.S. stocks faces a new challenge Friday: concerns over U.S.-China relations after President Trump signed a bill supporting Hong Kong protesters.

China Criticizes U.S. Support for Protests, Signals Trade Hope

China is leaving the door open for a trade deal with the U.S., even as it noisily complains about President Trump's signing of a bill supporting Hong Kong's anti-Beijing protesters.

Trump Signs Bill Supporting Hong Kong Protesters

President Trump signed a bill designed to show solidarity with pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. He previously expressed reservations over its potential to complicate U.S.-China trade talks.

Franco-German Rift Clouds EU's Future

Discord across the Rhine could hamper the EU's incoming leaders in pushing far-reaching plans-many of them favored by French President Emmanuel Macron-on climate change, technology, defense and finances.

Nearly $50 Million of Ether Swiped From South Korean Cryptocurrency Exchange

Nearly $50 million was swiped from a South Korean cryptocurrency exchange, the industry's latest setback as it struggles with problems still plaguing cryptocurrencies and the venues where investors trade them.

Dollar Flat After Recent Gains

The dollar rose against a broad range of currencies Wednesday and was mostly unchanged Thursday, amid by strong U.S. data and political uncertainty abroad.