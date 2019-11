China Criticizes U.S. Support for Protests, Signals Trade Hope

China is leaving the door open for a trade deal with the U.S., even as it noisily complains about President Trump's signing of a bill supporting Hong Kong's anti-Beijing protesters.

Glynn's Take: RBA May be the Grinch Stealing Retailers' Christmas

The Reserve Bank of Australia has the proof it needs to justify its fourth cash rate cut this year at its December policy meeting on Tuesday, but has instead signaled that it wants to sift the economic tea leaves a little longer.

China Vows to Balance Growth, Financial Risk Prevention

China's top financial regulator said the country must strike a balance between stabilizing growth and financial risk prevention, a dilemma Beijing has faced for years but has become more pressing this year.

Bank of Korea Stands Pat, Lowers Growth Forecasts

South Korea's central bank kept its policy rate unchanged after cutting it twice this year, while lowering its growth and inflation forecasts for this year and the next.

Markets Waver Amid Conflicting Trade Signals From Trump

The advance in U.S. stocks faces a new challenge Friday: concerns over U.S.-China relations after President Trump signed a bill supporting Hong Kong protesters.

U.K. Consumers Hope Election Can End Brexit Deadlock, Lift Economy

British consumer confidence remained subdued in November as the U.K. awaits the outcome of its third general election in four years, while Brexit continues to dominate the nation's politics and weigh on the economy.

Low Inflation, Stagnant Economy Drive Calls for Bigger Mexico Rate Cuts

Two Bank of Mexico board members pressed their arguments this month for faster interest-rate cuts as the economy stagnated and showed signs of further weakening, minutes to the meeting showed.

Weak Commodity Markets Signal Skepticism About Global Growth

Commodity markets slipped, extending their weakness this year amid concerns about the prospects for the global economy and U.S.-China tensions.

Franco-German Rift Clouds EU's Future

Discord across the Rhine could hamper the EU's incoming leaders in pushing far-reaching plans-many of them favored by French President Emmanuel Macron-on climate change, technology, defense and finances.

Nearly $50 Million of Ether Swiped From South Korean Cryptocurrency Exchange

Nearly $50 million was swiped from a South Korean cryptocurrency exchange, the industry's latest setback as it struggles with problems still plaguing cryptocurrencies and the venues where investors trade them.