Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Post-Brexit Britain starts search for new global role

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 09:48pm EST

Britain will begin trying to define the new role it wants to play in global politics, the government said on Tuesday, launching a review of foreign policy, defence, security and international aid.

Britain technically completed its protracted exit from the European Union on Jan. 31, ending more than four decades of alignment with the European project. However, it remains bound by EU rules until the end of 2020 while a new trade deal is thrashed out.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is eager to move on from three years of division over Brexit that toppled his two predecessors, tested the limits of Britain's constitution, and still threatens to tear apart the United Kingdom's constituent countries.

The government said it would conduct the largest review of its kind since the end of the Cold War three decades ago to overhaul Britain's approach to foreign policy. Its findings would set UK priorities and objectives and how to achieve them.

"I am determined to lead a government that delivers for our people - both at home and abroad. The UK?s institutions, expertise, leadership and values are renowned around the world," Johnson said in a statement.

"But we cannot rest on our laurels. We must do more to adapt. We will be judged by how we respond to the opportunities ahead."

At a time of heightened global uncertainty, the continued rise of China as a superpower and U.S. President Donald Trump's disruptive international diplomacy, Britain's 2016 vote to leave the EU has thrown its own role and influence on the world stage into doubt.

The review will take in the standpoints of government departments and draw on outside experts, looking at a range of topics from defence procurement to how data and technology can be used to counter national security threats.

Officials, reporting to the prime minister, will be expected to complete the bulk of their work in time for recommendations to influence a government spending review due later in the year, although full implementation will take several years.

Experts will look for innovative ways to promote British interests while meeting overseas aid and NATO defence spending commitments.

(Reporting by William James: Editing by Angus MacSwan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/
09:48pWho are the key people in Britain's trade talks?
RE
09:07pDollar slips on caution U.S. may not be immune to epidemic
RE
07:10pNEW UK FINANCE MINISTER SUNAK SHOULD : Ifs
RE
05:59pU.S. trade rep Lighthizer to meet British counterpart as allies gear up for t..
RE
05:34aM&G : UK property fund freeze continues
RE
02/24Coronavirus spreads, investors scurry for safety
RE
02/24EU-UK trade talks could start next week - diplomat
RE
02/24BANK OF IRELAND : Demand for Bank of Ireland Brexit lending fund subdued - CEO
RE
02/24LSL Property and Countrywide in talks on possible tie-up
RE
02/24Bank of Ireland profit drops again, prompting further cost cuts
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group