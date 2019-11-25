Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pound gains as Conservative vote lead promises end to political uncertainty

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 12:22pm EST
UK pound coins plunge into water coloured with the European Union flag colours in this illustration picture

Sterling climbed from recent lows as polls continued to show the ruling Conservatives as runaway favourites to win the Dec. 12 election with a pledge to implement Brexit and halt 3-1/2 years of political uncertainty.

However, a recent poll showing the Conservatives' lead over the main opposition Labour Party narrowing during the last week kept the pound under $1.29.

The pound was last up by 0.4% at $1.2883, having risen earlier to $1.2913, edging up further from the 10-day lows it hit on Friday when dire Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data highlighted the weak state of the UK economy and underscored the low possibility of interest rate hikes in the near future.

Against the euro too, sterling firmed 0.5% at 85.44 pence . Earlier it rose to a one-week high of 85.30 pence.

Bookies have lengthened the odds of a hung parliament after the U.K. election, with the Conservatives now seen on track for a majority of almost 50 members of parliament.

But support for the Conservatives fell one point to 41%, while the Labour Party was up two points on 34%, an opinion poll by ICM for Reuters showed on Monday.

"Today when I was talking to clients they were asking why sterling is not stronger given the polls," said Athanasios Vamvakidis, global head of G10 FX strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML).

Earlier in the day, fresh data revealed that British retailers saw a stronger-than-expected improvement in sales in November and are more upbeat about the month ahead.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled the Conservatives' election manifesto on Sunday promising more public sector spending and no further extensions to Britain's protracted departure from the EU.

They also pledged no new taxes, in contrast to Labour, which has promised to raise taxes on the rich and businesses to fund a major expansion of the state.

SHORT POSITIONS

Most polls show the Conservatives with a lead of at least 10 points over Labour. That, alongside a decline in fears of a no-deal Brexit, has pushed sterling almost 8% higher since early September.

"Most of the investors have missed the rally in sterling ... They were not positioned for this," said BAML's Vamvakidis.

Speculators, on the other hand, have added some sterling short positions in the week to Nov. 19, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. They now hold $2.58 billion of net shorts on the pound, though this is much less than the $7.81 billion held at the beginning of August.

One-month implied volatility is trading around 12%, having almost doubled from early November when the election was called but well off highs of over 14% hit in mid-October.

"Markets can only really see a Tory (Conservative) victory and it's looking so likely that I don't see it giving sterling much more support. Most of it is in the price already," said Colin Asher, senior economist at Mizuho.

By Sujata Rao and Olga Cotaga

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/
12:16pBritain looks at alternatives to joint audit reform
RE
12:10aKiwi leads faint risk rally, Brexit promise lifts sterling
RE
11/24Dollar boosted by trade progress signs, Brexit promise lifts sterling
RE
11/22Sterling set for biggest daily drop in three weeks on weak survey data
RE
11/22Euro zone business activity gloomy in November, scant hope for improvement
RE
11/22UK Nov Private Sector Activity Weakest Since July 2016, Flash PMIs Show
DJ
11/21Dollar keeps safe-haven bid amid trade 'headline fatigue'
RE
11/21St. James's Place names Helena Morrissey as non-executive director
RE
11/20Spain set for tourism record as U.S. visitors counter Brexit blues
RE
11/20UK five-year credit default swaps fall to 18-month low - IHS Markit
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group