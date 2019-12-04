Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pound jumps above $1.31 to seven-month high on expectation of Conservative majority

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 11:16am EST
UK pound coins plunge into water coloured with the European Union flag colours in this illustration picture

Sterling surged above $1.31 on Wednesday for the first time since early May, boosted by growing expectations that Britain will avoid a hung parliament after next week's election and a broader pullback in the U.S. dollar.

Forecasts that the ruling Conservatives will win an outright majority, removing some of the political uncertainty that has weighed on the currency, has encouraged investors to move back into the pound - pushing it past key technical barriers.

"In terms of cable (sterling/dollar) and euro/sterling, we've been trading at $1.30 and 85 pence respectively in the last few weeks and not managed to break through until today," said Kenneth Broux, a currency strategist at Societe Generale.

"Technically these are important levels. I think some investors may be saying to themselves, well you know what, the polls haven't changed much so let's put a bit more money on the table, add to long sterling positions."

The pound strengthened almost 1% at one point to trade as high as $1.3120 <GBP=D3>. It had slipped back a touch to $1.3104 in late trade, still poised for its biggest one-day jump since mid-October.

Against the euro, the pound rallied almost 0.9% to 84.54 pence <EURGBP=D3>, another seven-month high.

Polls have consistently given Prime Minister Boris Johnson's party a lead over the opposition Labour Party. While Johnson has vowed to take Britain out of the European Union (EU) on Jan. 31, Labour has said it will push for a second Brexit referendum.

"The market continues to cut back on sterling short portfolios and hedges in expectation of certainty derived from single-party majority expectations," said Neil Jones, head of FX hedge fund sales at Mizuho.

Traders had reported some option structures above $1.30 fuelling demand for the pound.

The pound was little moved by the final IHS Markit/CIPS UK Services Purchasing Managers' Index survey data, which confirmed that Britain's services sector shrank in November.

Sterling has soared since October, gaining 7% since the prospect of a disorderly no-deal Brexit receded after the EU granted Britain a delay until Jan. 31. Investors have since latched on to the prospect of Britain avoiding a hung parliament.

Five-year credit default swaps on British government debt are down around 5 basis points since the election was called in early November, according to IHS Markit.

The British currency also benefited on Wednesday from a weak dollar, which took a hit from disappointing economic news.

Data showed U.S. private employers added the fewest jobs in the six months in November, while services sector activity slowed more than expected last month.

Graphic - GBP risk reversals: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/12/9495/9407/GBP%20risk%20reversals.png

Investors could grow more cautious as the vote approaches, with two-week implied volatility, a contract straddling the election, rising steadily to its highest since May.

While sterling is at its highest against the dollar since May, the cost in the options market to insure against a setback is rising, too.

"FX traders will now ponder which way the risks are skewed as we run into election week with a feeling among some that the easy money has been made," said Adam Seagrave, head of global sales trading at Saxo Markets.

By Tommy Wilkes and Dhara Ranasinghe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/
11:16aPound jumps above $1.31 to seven-month high on expectation of Conservative ma..
RE
11:09aAirbnb to process EU payments via Luxembourg as Brexit looms
RE
09:02aIrish central bank leaves mortgage-lending limits unchanged
RE
08:09aTougher EU regime for foreign clearing houses takes shape pre-Brexit
RE
12/03Irish services sector growth bounces back strongly - PMI
RE
12/03Corporate tax boom to hand Ireland bigger budget surplus
RE
12/03Sold! Paris real estate shines as London gets Brexit blues
RE
12/02Irish consumer sentiment bounces as no-deal Brexit fears ease
RE
12/02Corbyn asks Trump to ensure health service not for sale in trade talks
RE
12/02Trump off to London for NATO summit, under pressure to steer clear of British..
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group