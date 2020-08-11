Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pound stuck below $1.31 as job losses soar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 04:19am EDT

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The British pound held near five-month highs on Tuesday against a broadly steady greenback even as data showed job losses in Britain spiked to their highest levels in more than a decade in the three months to June.

Though the unemployment rate unexpectedly held steady at 3.9% and a second consecutive month of growth in retail sales indicated an economy on the mend, a nearly 7% rally in the British currency over the past six weeks has raised concerns the pound's gains may be overdone in the short term.

"Official jobs data continues to be insulated by the government's furlough scheme, but there is little doubt that the unemployment rate will creep higher as that scheme is gradually unwound, which explains (the pound's) muted reaction," said ING analysts in a note.

Against the greenback, the pound was broadly steady at $1.3078. It hit a March 2020 high of $1.3185 last week. Versus the euro, it drifted to a one-month high of 89.72 pence.

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said the government was unable to protect every job hit by COVID-19 after data showed the biggest fall in employment in the country since 2009.

The number of people employed fell by 220,000 between March and June, according to the Office for National Statistics.

While hedge fund short bets on the pound have fallen in recent weeks, latest positioning data revealed a large bearish bet on the pound.

With the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis and a tricky period of negotiations ahead to strike a Brexit trade deal before a transition period ends in December, analysts said policymakers will have to resort to more steps to support the economy, including cutting interest rates to zero. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee, Kirsten Donovan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/
04:19aPound stuck below $1.31 as job losses soar
RE
08/10Sterling in limbo with markets bearish on dollar, bullish on euro
RE
08/10Sterling rises ahead of UK data; speculators' shorts decrease
RE
08/09REFILE-Japan unsuccessful in lifting auto tariffs early in UK trade deal-medi..
RE
08/07Dollar climbs after jobs data but logs seventh straight weekly fall
RE
08/07Dollar climbs after jobs data but logs seventh straight weekly fall
RE
08/07London stocks gain on week; U.S. jobs data, tensions with China weigh
RE
08/07TP ICAP sees slow start to second half as COVID-driven volumes ease, shares t..
RE
08/07Sunak says Brexit deal is possible in September
RE
08/07Dollar bounces, yuan stung by Trump's Tiktok and WeChat ban
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group