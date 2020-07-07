Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Scotland threatens to defy UK's post-Brexit legislation - FT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 11:59pm EDT

The Scottish government has warned it would defy a proposed UK legislation that will allow Westminster unilaterally to set food and environmental standards, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The Scottish National Party will challenge in the courts the legislation that will give London unilateral control to police the UK's "internal market", Michael Russell, Scotland's cabinet secretary for constitutional affairs, told the newspaper https://on.ft.com/3favMWy.

The proposed UK internal market bill is going to give London the powers to force Wales and Scotland to accept whatever new standards were agreed in future trade agreements on environment, animal welfare and food, the report added, citing a source.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/
07/07Dollar bides time as coronavirus spread revives global growth anxiety
RE
07/07Dollar bides time as coronavirus spread revives global growth anxiety
RE
07/07Materials Down As Covid Concerns Weigh On Industrial Metals, Buoy Gold -- Mat..
DJ
07/07EU wants Brexit deal 'but not at any price' as teams head for dinner
RE
07/07EU Slashes UK Economic Outlook as Lockdown and Brexit Uncertainty Bite
DJ
07/07UK active equity funds see record $1.7 billion outflow in June - Calastone
RE
07/06U.K. Sanctions Saudis, Russians for Human-Rights Abuses
DJ
07/06HEIDELBERGCEMENT : blames corona, Brexit for 3.4 billion euro impairment
RE
07/06Sterling falls vs. euro, steady vs dollar; support measures in focus
RE
07/06CHINA WARNS UK : dropping Huawei will cost you
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group