Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

South Africa's Bidcorp says coronavirus will impact second half

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 04:38am EST

Food services firm Bid Corporation Ltd (Bidcorp) said on Wednesday it expected the coronavirus outbreak to impact growth prospects into the second half of 2020, along with "recent political and social upheaval" in Hong Kong, Chile, Australia and the UK.

Bidcorp's greater China operations are battling with negative impacts from social unrest in Hong Kong and Macau as protests impacted consumption and tourism. Out-of-home eating was hard hit and sales in Hong Kong and Macau dipped in the six months to Dec. 31.

While operations in mainland China saw continued growth in the first half, chief executive Bernard Berson expects the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed more than 2,000 people there, to impact growth prospects into the second half.

"The big issue that none of us really have the answers to is what the impact of coronavirus will be," Berson told Reuters in a telephone interview. "The more immediate impact is clearly on demand. People aren't going out to restaurants and hotels and aren't travelling. There will be some supply chain disruptions but I don't believe that will be long term impact."

The company reported a 4% increase in half-year headline earnings, as strong performances of its businesses in Europe, New Zealand and the Middle East outweighed weaker operations elsewhere.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) from continuing operations rose to 728.3 cents in the six months to Dec. 31 from 700.2 cents in the year-earlier period. The company's earnings were impacted by the adoption of accounting standard IFRS 16.

Net revenue rose 3.2% to 68.2 billion rand ($4.55 billion), while trading profit grew 9.2% to 3.6 billion rand.

Revenue from the Europe division rose 4.1% to 23 billion rand, while the business' trading profit jumped 12.2% to 1.1 billion rand.

"Europe continued to perform well, particularly Netherlands, Czech and Slovakia, Italy and Poland," Bidcorp said.

In New Zealand, sales rose and profit were slightly ahead of expectations, even as volumes fell due to the exit of a large catering contract in July, Bidcorp said.

"Operating conditions were challenging in a number of geographies," the company said. "Social unrest in Hong Kong and Chile impacted out-of-home demand, the bush fires in Australia dampened consumer sentiment while the lead-up to the UK general election and Brexit-fatigue dampened British consumer spending.

In addition, trading performance was impacted by management underperformance in Bidfresh UK, Spain and Germany."

($1 = 14.9811 rand)

By Nqobile Dludla

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/
04:55aBlackRock bolsters European management as part of regional expansion - memo
RE
04:52aBLACKROCK BOLSTERS EUROPEAN MANAGEME : memo
RE
04:38aSouth Africa's Bidcorp says coronavirus will impact second half
RE
04:33aChina stimulus hints, slowing spread of virus lift stocks
RE
04:17aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 rebounds as new virus cases drop, housebuilders..
RE
02/18EU27 harden stance, Britain sounds defiant ahead of new deal talks
RE
02/18Asda suffers Christmas sales fall as consumers hold back
RE
02/18EU red tape strangling UK sausage prospects, say producers
RE
02/18UK Pay Growth Slows As Productivity Stalls
DJ
02/18EU Car Sales Fell in January After Tax Changes Prompted December Rise
DJ
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group