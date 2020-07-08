Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sterling clings to three-week highs ahead of British budget plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 04:48am EDT
FILE PHOTO: UK pound coins plunge into water in this illustration picture

By Olga Cotaga

Sterling was steady at $1.2545 <GBP=D3> and at 89.96 pence against the euro <EURGBP=D3> on Wednesday, a day after hitting three-week highs against both currencies, ahead of expected British moves to prevent a full-blown unemployment crisis.

In his new budget speech, due at 1130 GMT, British finance minister Rishi Sunak is expected to include a 2 billion-pound fund to create six-month work placement jobs for unemployed 16-24 year-olds.

Sunak is also expected to cut property purchase taxes which could jump-start the housing market and to allocate 3 billion pounds to improve the energy efficiency of homes which would support more than 100,000 jobs.

Jordan Rochester, Nomura's forex strategist, said only fundamental growth enhancing reforms, such as the change to Stamp Duty on property, might have an impact on the British currency, given that forex investors are in a growth mindset.

"It's an event worth watching out for but not clear if it's a fundamental game change for the direction of the currency," Rochester said of the likely impact on the pound, with the market also focused on renewed Brexit talks this week.

British and European Union negotiators kicked off the talks on Tuesday, with the top EU official saying he wants a deal, "but not at any price".

Last week's talks were cut short with both sides saying they had yet to overcome the gulf in positions that could see Britain leaving a status-quo transition period at the end of this year without a trade deal.

Britain is prepared to leave the EU on the same terms as Australia has with the bloc if it cannot agree on a future trading deal, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Germany's Angela Merkel in a telephone call on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Olga Cotaga; Editing by Alexander Smith)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/
05:06aDollar dips as risk sentiment proves elusive
RE
04:51aUK to nominate ex-minister Liam Fox as WTO boss - Spectator
RE
04:48aSterling clings to three-week highs ahead of British budget plan
RE
04:10aBritain to map out next moves in COVID recovery plan
RE
02:38aDollar dips as risk sentiment proves elusive
RE
07/07Scotland threatens to defy UK's post-Brexit legislation - FT
RE
07/07Dollar bides time as coronavirus spread revives global growth anxiety
RE
07/07Materials Down As Covid Concerns Weigh On Industrial Metals, Buoy Gold -- Mat..
DJ
07/07EU wants Brexit deal 'but not at any price' as teams head for dinner
RE
07/07EU Slashes UK Economic Outlook as Lockdown and Brexit Uncertainty Bite
DJ
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group