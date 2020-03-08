Log in
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Real-time Quote. Real-time  - 03/08 06:48:07 am
0.86515 GBP   -1.43%
Sunak pledges more help for health service to fight coronavirus

03/08/2020 | 05:21am EDT

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said he was ready to give the country's health service whatever help it needs to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

"The good news is that we are well prepared," Sunak said in an interview with Sky News, broadcast on Sunday ahead of his first budget on Wednesday. "The economy is in a good place and we will get through this."

He said he was ready to ease short-term cash flow burdens on businesses caused by the impact of the virus.

Sunak also said there would be no extension of the Brexit transition period which is due to end on Dec. 31 because of the impact of coronavirus, which he said represented a short-term challenge.

(Writing by William Schomberg, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
