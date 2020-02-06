Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)       

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trump 'apoplectic' with UK's Johnson over Huawei decision - FT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 03:10pm EST
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump meets with British Prime Minister Johnson on sidelines of U.N. General Assembly in New York City

U.S. President Donald Trump was "apoplectic" with Boris Johnson during a phone call to discuss the British prime minister's decision to allow Chinese firm Huawei a role in Britain's 5G mobile phone network, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Citing unnamed officials in London and Washington, the FT said the president was livid during the exchange last week after Johnson's government said Huawei could have a limited role in building Britain's 5G mobile network, despite warnings from the Trump administration.

The paper said one individual who was briefed on the contents of the call on Jan. 28 said Trump was “apoplectic”. It cited another who said the call was "very difficult" and Trump's tone had taken aback British officials.

When asked about the FT report, Johnson's office said they had nothing to add to their statement released soon after the leaders' call to discuss the Huawei decision.

"The prime minister underlined the importance of like-minded countries working together to diversify the market and break the dominance of a small number of companies," that statement said. There was no immediate comment from the White House.

Washington argues Huawei is a security risk because it is an extension of the Chinese state and it helps Chinese intelligence to steal secrets - an accusation dismissed by the company.

The United States has applied strong pressure on countries to exclude the company, the world's largest maker of telecoms equipment, from mobile networks. Britain said excluding Huawei altogether would have delayed 5G and cost consumers more.

Trump has made no public comment about Britain's Huawei decision but U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo played down any rift when he visited London last week.

Although Washington has long suggested it could limit intelligence sharing with countries that failed to exclude Huawei, Pompeo said the "Five Eyes" relationship was strong and would remain in place.

The United States and Britain share intelligence through the "Five Eyes" group which also includes Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

Johnson has also said the decision would not affect U.S.-UK relations and Pompeo spoke optimistically about the prospects of a post-Brexit trade deal between the two countries.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/
06:37aEU watchdog clashes with Britain over financial market rules
RE
02/05WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rally to Records as Investors' Coronavirus C..
DJ
02/05WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rally as Investors' Coronavirus Concerns Eas..
DJ
02/05WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rally as Investors' Coronavirus Concerns Eas..
DJ
02/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/05WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rally as Investors' Coronavirus Concerns Eas..
DJ
02/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/05Sterling to gain on hopes for UK-EU trade deal by year-end - Reuters poll
RE
02/05British commercial property back on the investment map
RE
02/05Safe-haven yen, Swiss franc skid for second day after China's virus measures
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group