EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Real-time Quote. Real-time  - 02/18 10:59:03 am
0.833295 GBP   +0.02%
UK Pay Growth Slows As Productivity Stalls
DJ
04:14aEuro drops against dollar before Germany's ZEW survey
RE
03:53aEuro drops against dollar before Germany's ZEW survey
RE
UK Pay Growth Slows As Productivity Stalls

02/18/2020 | 04:50am EST

By Paul Hannon

Pay growth in the U.K. slowed as 2019 drew to a close and productivity flatlined, a fresh sign of the economic weakness that has led some Bank of England policy makers to call for a cut in the key interest rate.

The Office for National Statistics Tuesday said wages in the three months through December were 2.9% higher than a year earlier, the slowest rate of increase since August 2018.

The slowdown in wages came despite a renewed drop in unemployment, with the jobless rate falling to 3.8%, the lowest level since the final quarter of 1974.

However, output per worker--a measure of productivity--was unchanged from a year earlier.

Reflecting very weak productivity growth, U.K. wages have grown slowly since the global financial crisis, and real pay excluding bonuses finally returned to its 2008 peak in the final quarter of last year. But pay including bonuses was still lower than before the crisis.

The BOE last month said it doesn't expect productivity growth to pick up over coming years, abandoning a long-standing hope. It cited weak levels of business investment since the U.K. voted to leave the European Union in June 2016 as a key reason for that gloomy outlook.

Uncertainties about Brexit--which took place on Jan. 31--contributed to a weak end to the year for the U.K. economy, which saw no growth in output during the final three months of last year.

That weakness, and signs that pay rises have become more muted, have prompted two of the BOE's nine policy makers to vote for a rate cut in recent meetings. The BOE has said it may cut the key rate if global economic growth disappoints, or uncertainty about the final terms of the U.K.'s new trade relationship with the EU continues to weigh on businesses and households.

Write to Paul Hannon at paul.hannon@wsj.com

