Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

UK cautions EU against financial 'self harm' over Brexit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 12:37pm EDT
Daily COVID-19 News Conference in London

European companies would be the losers if the European Union tried to impose barriers on London financiers as such firms would be unable to access some of the deepest markets in the world, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said on Thursday.

Britain left the EU on Jan. 31 but the main terms of its membership remain in place during a transition period until the end of this year, allowing it time to negotiate a new free trade deal with the bloc.

"There are few places in the world where you have such a deep and broad capital market," Gove told the Brexit committee of the upper house of the British parliament.

"If it were the case that the EU chose deliberately to raise the barrier themselves on access for our financial services to their market, the losers would be investors in equities in EU companies who would not be able to get the very best price for any transaction that they wanted," Gove said.

"It would be another example of potential self harm on the EU's part," he said, adding that some finance rules, for example on bonuses, had been designed to cause harm on London.

Asked about the so called equivalence rules for financial services companies which, if granted, would allow some direct market access for London firms to continue from January, Gove said: "It should be relatively straight forward."

Britain's chief negotiator David Frost said some "pretty hefty" documents had been exchanged and the constructive process was ongoing.

"We don't see why this need take a long time, but we are in the EU's hands as to how long it takes," Frost said. "Equivalence is not a single binary equivalence or not - it is actually a more variagated picture."

Frost said there was an equivalence question on clearing houses for derivatives and synthetic products.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and kate Holton; Editing by Stephen Addison and Alison Williams)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/
12:01pSterling rises 0.5% versus weaker dollar; flat versus euro
RE
11:20aDollar weak as improved risk appetite, EU recovery fund hopes lift euro
RE
11:13aDollar weak as improved risk appetite, EU recovery fund hopes lift euro
RE
10:52aEU exec seeks higher EU budget guarantees in case of 'hard' Brexit
RE
10:38aEU can move on Brexit, but needs UK to budge, EU trade chief says
RE
09:00aTHE ART OF EU DEAL : main fights ahead on budget, recovery scheme
RE
05/27Dollar treads water against euro; yuan sinks on U.S.-China tensions
RE
05/27UK TELLS EU : break the Brexit 'impasse' so we can do trade deal
RE
05/27Sterling falls as Britain remains at impasse with EU on Brexit
RE
05/26Dollar weakens as investors' risk appetite ramps up
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group