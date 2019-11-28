Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK consumer confidence stuck at six-year low in November - GfK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 07:05pm EST
People shopping on Oxford Street in central London

British consumer confidence remained stuck at its joint-lowest level since 2013 in November as uncertainty around the Dec. 12 election and Brexit weighed on households, a survey showed on Friday.

Market research firm GfK said its consumer confidence index held at -14 in November, as expected in a Reuters poll of economists.

The survey looked in line with other indicators that have painted a subdued picture of the British economy, although a seasonally adjusted version of the GfK survey published by the European Commission on Thursday showed a small rise.

"In the face of Brexit and election uncertainty, consumers are clearly in a 'wait-and-see' mode," Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK, said.

Spending by consumers has helped the economy at a time when many companies have cut investment due to a lack of clarity about Brexit. Earlier this week, a measure of retail sales rose to its highest level since April in November.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by William Schomberg)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/
07:30pDollar stands tall as upbeat U.S. data trims Fed cut bets
RE
07:05pUK consumer confidence stuck at six-year low in November - GfK
RE
01:55pWorld stocks stall as U.S.-China tensions flare again
RE
01:55pWorld stocks stall as U.S.-China tensions flare again
RE
01:55pWorld stocks stall as U.S.-China tensions flare again
RE
01:30pMarkets Face New Challenge With Conflicting Trade Signals
DJ
07:17aJapan government banks to aid firms to prepare for overseas downturn - docume..
RE
11/27LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Not much potential to unleash in London's FTSE - reuters..
RE
11/26UK car body warns output will slump if Brexit leads to tariffs with EU
RE
11/26Fed Has Taken 'Significant Action' to Offset Risks to Economy, Brainard Says ..
DJ
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group