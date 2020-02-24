Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK employers urge Johnson not to sacrifice services in EU deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 02:33am EST
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London

Britain must not exclude its huge services industry from a planned trade deal with the European Union as the price for reclaiming control over its economy, a group representing British employers said on Monday.

The Confederation of British Industry urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to secure a post-Brexit deal that will not leave out service industries, such as finance, something many employers fear if London and Brussels stick to their guns.

Avoiding costly red tape and customs complexities were also vital for goods companies, the CBI said.

Britain and the EU are expected to begin talks for a trade deal next month, leaving little time before a post-Brexit standstill period expires on Dec. 31.

Most economists polled by Reuters this month thought the most likely outcome would be a goods-only deal.

Relations between Johnson and some business groups have been strained by his dismissal of their concerns about Britain's exit from the EU.

Carolyn Fairbairn, the CBI's director-general, said British companies backed many of the government's objectives for the negotiations, such as securing zero trade tariffs and allowing free flows of data.

"In other areas, how the government strikes the balance between access and control is less clear," she said. "All efforts must be made in these talks to save exporters time and money, avoiding new paperwork, costs and delays."

The CBI said it accepted that its once favoured scenario of Britain remaining in the EU's customs union was now dead, posing challenges for the world's fifth-biggest economy.

London and Brussels are far apart on key issues, chief among them Britain's insistence that it must be free to set its own rules for business while the EU wants a so-called level playing field on issues such as the environment and state aid.

The CBI said it agreed with the government that Britain had to be able to seize new opportunities by setting regulations for emerging technologies in areas such as artificial intelligence, digital payments and quantum computing.

"But for the UK to truly be spear-heading this new frontier, its world-leading industries must not be distracted by significant new burdens on their exports," it said.

(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/
01:35aShares drop, gold surges as investors scurry for safety
RE
02/23Virus spread beyond China spurs new round of dollar buying
RE
02/22FRANCE'S MACRON : unclear if EU-Britain to have trade deal by year-end
RE
02/21Britain's carbon permit auction calendar for 2020 published by ICE
RE
02/20Dollar slams yen and safe-haven status, gold gains
RE
02/20I won't let down French fishermen in Brexit talks, says Macron
RE
02/20Brexit makes integrating EU capital markets more urgent, Commision says
RE
02/20British shoppers and factories enjoy post-election bounce
RE
02/20FRUGAL FOUR VS FRIENDS OF COHESION : The EU's baffling budget battle
RE
02/20Britain's Lloyds hit by bad deeds and bad debts
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group