EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
UK must reveal state-aid plan to unblock Brexit talks, EU warns - FT

06/28/2020 | 02:38pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Puzzle with printed EU and UK flags

Brussels is calling on Britain to reveal its post-Brexit policy on state aid, saying that its lack of a public plan for a domestic subsidy regime risks hampering their future relationship talks, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. (https://on.ft.com/3i7WFfv)

EU's negotiator Michel Barnier has earlier said Britain had so far not engaged with tentative openings floated by the EU side on state aid and fisheries in the previous negotiating rounds, which have mostly been held on video calls due to coronavirus safety restrictions.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)

