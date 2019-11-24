Log in
UK's Johnson promises Brexit for Christmas at manifesto launch

11/24/2019 | 11:08am EST

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson released his Conservative Party's election manifesto on Sunday (November 24) - promising to "Get Brexit Done" by brining his EU withdrawal deal back to parliament before Christmas.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON, SAYING:

"My friends, do we want more delay? Do we want more dither and drift and deadlock and division? Do we want 2020 to be another year of defeatism and despair? No, we don't. We want to move forward because this country has an incredible future."

With less than three weeks until Britons head to the polls, the governing Conservatives are trying to draw a distinction with the opposition Labour Party.

It has promised to raise taxes on the rich and businesses to fund an expansion of the state.

Johnson instead is promising £23.5 billion of tax cuts and higher spending - including on lowering business rates for retailers and employing another 50,000 nurses.

The manifesto says the impact on the government's day-to-day finances would be close to zero.

However, taking questions after launching the document, he was grilled on why the British public should believe him.

That's after he reneged on his promise to get Brexit done by the end of October, his Conservative Party was accused of spreading disinformation and he was laughed at by a TV audience when he said truth in politics was important.

Johnson says trust in politics has been eroded because of parliament's failure to implement Brexit.

He's the runaway favorite to win the election, according to polls, though analysts warn that undecided voters could sway the outcome.

In a sign of how divided the nation is, Johnson was welcomed to his manifesto launch in Telford by supporters chanting "Boris", and protesters shouting "Liar, liar, pants on fire".

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
