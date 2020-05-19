Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP)    EURGBP   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

UK sets out post-Brexit tariffs to underpin trade talks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 10:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An European Union flag flies outside the Houses of Parliament in London near the statue of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill in London

By Kylie MacLellan and Elizabeth Piper

The United Kingdom announced a new post-Brexit tariff regime on Tuesday to give it leverage in trade talks, maintaining the European Union's 10% duty on cars but cutting levies on tens of billions of dollars of supply chain imports.

The new tariff regime, which would come into effect from January 2021, aims to simplify what some UK officials call an overly complex EU system and help Britain negotiate trade deals with the United States, the Brussels-based bloc and others.

But it will mean that if Britain and the EU fail to reach a free trade deal by the end of the year, the price of some food, cars and some chemical inputs imported from the bloc would rise sharply.

Britain said the regime would apply to countries with which it has no agreement and removes all tariffs below 2%.

"Our new Global Tariff will benefit UK consumers and households by cutting red tape and reducing the cost of thousands of everyday products," International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said.

It will maintain tariffs on imported products competing with UK industries such as agriculture, automotive, ceramics and fishing, and remove levies on 30 billion pounds ($37 billion) worth of imports entering UK supply chains.

The British Chambers of Commerce welcomed the clarity provided by the announcement but said it showed a trade deal with European Union by year end was vital "to avoid substantial increases in costs for businesses on both sides of the Channel".

Talks on a future relationship between London and Brussels have reached an impasse, with both sides trading barbs before a crunch meeting next month. Britain published its draft legal text on Tuesday, described by a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson as "a constructive contribution".

The EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, welcomed the publication, but added: "We must make tangible progress" in the June talks.

To help meet the government's environmental commitments, the UK will also remove tariffs on products which support energy efficiency and introduce a temporary zero tariff on goods being used to fight COVID-19 such as personal protective equipment.

The new regime did not meet all expectations.

A representative from one chemical company who declined to be identified said the firm had been promised an elimination of tariffs on inputs for the sector. "It's disappointing across the board," the person said.

(Additional reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/
10:52aUK's post-Brexit tariff plan shows need for free trade deals - UK car body
RE
10:42aUK sets out post-Brexit tariffs to underpin trade talks
RE
10:39aUK sets out post-Brexit tariffs to underpin trade talks
RE
08:35aUK tells the EU to budge on free trade deal - Gove says
RE
05/18Euro jumps on Franco-German proposal for EU fund, joint debt
RE
05/18Euro jumps on Franco-German proposal for EU fund, joint debt
RE
05/18Bank of England, facing COVID slump, revives negative rates talk
RE
05/18Sterling edges off eight-week lows despite talk of negative rates, Brexit glo..
RE
05/18Britain heading for sub-zero rates club, money markets bet
RE
05/18EU launches call for carbon market auction contract
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
Duration : Period :
Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group