EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)   

EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP)
UK to nominate ex-minister Liam Fox as WTO boss - Spectator

07/08/2020 | 04:51am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May's last cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London

Britain will nominate former cabinet minister Liam Fox to be the new chief of the World Trade Organization, a journalist for the Spectator political magazine said on Wednesday.

"Understand the UK will nominate Liam Fox to be Director General of the World Trade Organization," Spectator political editor James Forsyth said on Twitter, without elaborating.

Fox, a supporter of Brexit, served as Britain's trade secretary under the administration of former prime minister Theresa May.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Kate Holton)

