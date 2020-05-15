Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / Canadian Dollar (EUR/CAD)       

EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canada to extend wage subsidy program until end-August: PM Trudeau

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 12:03pm EDT
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives to a meeting of the special committee on the COVID-19 pandemic in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa

Canada will extend an emergency wage subsidy program for another three months to the end of August to help firms retain employees during the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

The program is already budgeted to cost C$73 billion ($51.8 billion), or just under half the entire value of all the direct spending Ottawa has unveiled to help businesses and firms cope with the disruption caused by major shutdowns.

Only firms which have seen a drop in revenues of 30% or more are eligible for the subsidy, a threshold that Trudeau told reporters the government was reviewing.

Although some of Canada's 10 provinces have started to slowly reopen their economies, he said extreme caution was needed to avoid a second wave of infections.

The total death toll edged up by 3% to 5,499 from Thursday, the public health agency said. The increase was one of the smallest daily advances since the crisis broke.

Trudeau also said Ottawa would spend C$450 million to help researchers and research institutions deal with the disruption caused by the crisis.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren and Kelsey Johnson; Editing by Chris Reese and Andrea Ricci)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EU
05/14Norway wealth fund blacklists Glencore, other commodity giants over coal
RE
03/04Bank of Canada takes cue from Fed and others, slashes rates over coronavirus ..
RE
03/03Canadian National Railway Aims to Sharply Cut Freight Backlog This Week
DJ
03/03Canadian dollar weakens as investors bet on Bank of Canada matching Fed rate ..
RE
02/24Canadian police clear indigenous rail blockade, arrest 10
RE
02/24Cancelled Teck oil sands project underscores global climate-energy policy ten..
RE
02/23As Teck oil sands mine hopes for okay from Canada's Trudeau, 20 other project..
RE
02/21Trudeau says rail blockades must end, indigenous protesters remain defiant
RE
02/21Loonie posts biggest gain since start of 2020 as U.S. dollar stumbles
RE
02/20Canadian Railroad Blockades Threaten Country's Productivity
DJ
More news
Chart EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Canadian Dollar (EUR/CAD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group