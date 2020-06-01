Log in
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
Canada to fast-track C$2.2 billion for infrastructure to cash-strapped municipalities

06/01/2020 | 11:51am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Canada's cash-strapped municipalities whose budgets have been hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic will receive C$2.2 billion ($1.62 billion) in fast-tracked federal infrastructure funding to help communities cover their funding shortfalls, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday.

The one-time payment will be delivered in June through the federal Gas Tax Fund, Trudeau told reporters during his daily press briefing.

(Reporting by Kelsey Johnson and Steve Scherer in Ottawa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

