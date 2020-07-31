Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / Canadian Dollar (EUR/CAD)       

EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

Canada to transition people off COVID-19 emergency benefits in September

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 03:54pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a House of Commons finance committee meeting, in Ottawa

Canada will start transitioning people off its main emergency income support program and onto traditional unemployment benefits in September, the government said Friday, as the country looks to wind down the costly COVID-19 aid plan.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters the government will also create a parallel benefit for people who do not qualify for traditional employment insurance (EI), such as gig or contract workers.

"We intend to cover every Canadian who is looking for work with a better, 21st-century EI system. That is our goal," Trudeau said at a news conference.

Canada rolled out the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) to offer broad support to the millions of Canadians who lost their jobs amid coronavirus shutdowns. It has so far paid out C$62.8 billion ($46.9 billion), and is budgeted to cost C$80 billion through the end of August.

Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough told reporters the majority of people would move to the EI program in September. Officials have been working on revamping the program since the crisis started in mid-March.

"It's been tested and tried and tested, and I can assure Canadians it's ready to take in probably around 4 million applications at the beginning of September," Qualtrough said at a news conference.

"We can take in those high volumes of people without a disruption of benefits," she said.

The government put the CERB program in place because the EI system could not handle the rapid influx of new applicants as millions of people were laid off, or lost work hours, due to COVID-19. Many people also did not qualify for traditional EI.

Qualtrough said the entry requirements have been relaxed to benefit more people.

Canada also announced that an emergency commercial rent support program will be extended by one month to help eligible small businesses continue to pay rent for August.

By Julie Gordon and Kelsey Johnson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EU
02:02pCanada to transition people off COVID-19 emergency benefits in September
RE
11:44aCanada prime minister justin trudeau says canada will transfer all the people..
RE
11:42aCanada prime minister justin trudeau say canada is official extending emergen..
RE
11:40aCanada prime minister justin trudeau says government will invest c$59 million..
RE
07/30Canada PM Trudeau says he gave no preferential treatment to WE Charity to man..
RE
07/30Canadian pm justin trudeau says country could be seeing the beginning of a se..
RE
07/28RBC cuts ties with Canadian charity at center of Trudeau ethics probe
RE
07/24HUAWEI LAWYERS CLAIM TRUMP CREATED ' : documents
RE
07/23HSBC : Huawei lawyers claim Trump created 'ominous' climate for extradition of C..
RE
07/22Canada finance minister apologizes over expenses paid by charity for foreign ..
RE
More news
Chart EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Canadian Dollar (EUR/CAD) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group