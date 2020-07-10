Euro Cervantes SOCIMI S A : Relevant Fact - Significant Equity Stakes

Madrid, 9th July 2020

EURO CERVANTES SOCIMI, S.A.U. (the "Company" or "EURO CERVANTES"), in compliance with article 17 of the EU Regulation nº 596/2014 on market abuse and the article 228 of the Consolidated Text of the Spanish Securities Market Act, approved by Spanish Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015 on April 23, and concordant provisions, as well as with Circular 6/2018 of the Mercado Alternativo Bursátil ("MAB") on information to be provided by growth companies and SOCIMIs incorporated in trading on the MAB, hereby issues the following

RELEVANT FACT

On 30th June 2020, Euro Iberia Private Limited was the significant shareholder of EURO CERVANTES, holding a direct stake of 98.7%.

Also, at that date, the significant beneficial shareholder of the Company was GIC (Realty)

Private Limited, owned by the Minister for Finance, a statutory body corporate established under the Minister for Finance (Incorporation) Act (cap 183) of the Singapore Statutes to own and administer assets of the Government of Singapore, that held indirectly a participation of 98.7% through Euro Iberia Private Limited.

Lastly, it should be noted that as at 30th June 2020, no director of the Company holds a direct or indirect share of more than 1% in the equity of the Company.

We remain at your disposal for any clarifications required.

EURO CERVANTES SOCIMI, S.A.U.

Mr. Sébastien Abascal

Director