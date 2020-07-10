Log in
Euro Cervantes SOCIMI S A : Relevant Fact - Significant Equity Stakes

07/10/2020 | 06:31am EDT

Madrid, 9th July 2020

EURO CERVANTES SOCIMI, S.A.U. (the "Company" or "EURO CERVANTES"), in compliance with article 17 of the EU Regulation nº 596/2014 on market abuse and the article 228 of the Consolidated Text of the Spanish Securities Market Act, approved by Spanish Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015 on April 23, and concordant provisions, as well as with Circular 6/2018 of the Mercado Alternativo Bursátil ("MAB") on information to be provided by growth companies and SOCIMIs incorporated in trading on the MAB, hereby issues the following

RELEVANT FACT

On 30th June 2020, Euro Iberia Private Limited was the significant shareholder of EURO CERVANTES, holding a direct stake of 98.7%.

Also, at that date, the significant beneficial shareholder of the Company was GIC (Realty)

Private Limited, owned by the Minister for Finance, a statutory body corporate established under the Minister for Finance (Incorporation) Act (cap 183) of the Singapore Statutes to own and administer assets of the Government of Singapore, that held indirectly a participation of 98.7% through Euro Iberia Private Limited.

Lastly, it should be noted that as at 30th June 2020, no director of the Company holds a direct or indirect share of more than 1% in the equity of the Company.

We remain at your disposal for any clarifications required.

EURO CERVANTES SOCIMI, S.A.U.

Mr. Sébastien Abascal

Director

Disclaimer

Euro Cervantes SOCIMI SAU published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 10:30:05 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 7,99 M 9,03 M 9,03 M
Net income 2019 -19,6 M -22,1 M -22,1 M
Net Debt 2019 364 M 411 M 411 M
P/E ratio 2019 -7,92x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 155 M 175 M 175 M
EV / Sales 2018 94,1x
EV / Sales 2019 65,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 1,30%
Chart EURO CERVANTES SOCIMI, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Euro Cervantes SOCIMI, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Sebastien Pierre Abascal Chairman
María Lorena Salamanca Cuevas Secretary & Director
Leonardo José Britto León Director
Lim Yoke Peng Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EURO CERVANTES SOCIMI, S.A.0.00%175
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)24.84%64 500
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.22.79%39 450
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.0.41%21 449
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-20.51%19 616
SEGRO PLC1.65%13 697
