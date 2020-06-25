Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / Hungarian Forint (EUR/HUF)       

EURO / HUNGARIAN FORINT (EUR/HUF)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

Hungary lost as many as 130,000 jobs to pandemic - PM's aide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 03:32am EDT

Hungary has lost 120,000 to 130,000 jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday, adding that the cabinet still expected the economy to contract by 3% this year.

The National Bank of Hungary unexpectedly cut its base rate by 15 basis points to 0.75% on Tuesday, its first such move in four years, responding to greater-than-expected damage to the economy from the pandemic.

The bank, led by Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy, a strong Orban ally, still expects the economy to grow by 0.3% to 2% this year, far above analyst forecasts for a 5.1% recession and the government's own projection.

"The virus has attacked not just health but jobs as well," Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, told a news conference, adding the number of job losses was not as drastic as initial expectations.

Gulyas said however that there was no consensus within the cabinet about this year's economic performance, with some expecting a milder recession and others predicting a more severe downturn.

"If there is a second wave of the pandemic, there is no chance to avoid a recession this year," Gulyas said.

Tuesday's surprise rate cut put the Hungarian forint <EURHUF=D3> on a weakening course, with central Europe's worst-performing unit falling another 0.6% from its opening levels to 354 versus the euro by 0719 GMT on Thursday.

Asked about the falls, Gulyas declined comment.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Toby Chopra and Nick Macfie)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on EURO / HUNGARIAN FORINT (E
03:32aHungary lost as many as 130,000 jobs to pandemic - PM's aide
RE
05/28Hungarian central bank deputy governor Nagy unexpectedly resigns
RE
05/20Hungary central bank to leave rates steady after QE slashes long yields - Reu..
RE
03/05Hungarian central bank off the hook to hike rates as growth risks rise
RE
2019Few gains for central Europe's currencies in the coming year - Reuters poll
RE
2019Hungary to keep rates steady as inflation shifts higher - Reuters poll
RE
2019Hungarian government has no exchange rate target - PM Orban's cabinet chief
RE
2019Hungarian central bank to hold base rate to end of 2019 - Reuters poll
RE
2019Euro craters to mid-2017 lows as ECB restarts stimulus
RE
2019Euro craters to mid-2017 lows as ECB restarts stimulus
RE
More news
Chart EURO / HUNGARIAN FORINT (EUR/HUF)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Hungarian Forint (EUR/HUF) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / HUNGARIAN FORINT (E
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group