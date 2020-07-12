Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / Israeli New Shekel (EUR/ILS)       

EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

Bank of Israel sees 2020 budget deficit 13% of GDP, backs new aid package

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/12/2020 | 08:23am EDT

JERUSALEM, July 12 (Reuters) - Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron on Sunday threw his support behind a second stimulus package to help those hurt by the coronavirus outbreak despite the extra spending that is expected to boost budget deficits in the next two years.

Israel's government already approved aid of 100 billion shekels ($29 billion), but only about half has been allocated -- prompting a protest by thousands on Saturday night in Tel Aviv against what they said has been an inept government response to the economic crisis.

Unemployment soared to 27% after the country's partial lockdown in March but is now running at 21% as people have come back from furlough.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week announced a new package for Israelis who have lost livelihoods due to the coronavirus crisis, saying the measures would provide an economic safety net for the coming year.

Yaron said the fiscal cost would be 15 billion shekels in 2020 and 27 billion in 2021. That, he said, would bring the budget deficit to about 13% of gross domestic product this year and to 7% next year. Before the second stimulus package, the budget deficit was estimated at 11% of GDP, up from 3.7% in 2019.

The debt-to-GDP ratio would rise to 76% in 2020 and to 78% in 2021, from about 60% last year.

"This is the time to take advantage of the safety cushions we have to alleviate the impact of the crisis and allow the economy and public to get through it with minimal harm," Yaron said at Sunday's cabinet meeting.

He said the government has the ability to fund the programme.

The Bank of Israel, which held its benchmark interest rate at 0.1% last week while expanding its bond purchases to include corporate bonds, projects an economic contraction of 6% this year. ($1 = 3.4573 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL
08:23aBank of Israel sees 2020 budget deficit 13% of GDP, backs new aid package
RE
07/10USDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : World Wheat - Jul 10
DJ
07/07Global central bank response to the coronavirus outbreak
RE
07/07WHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
07/05Israel's El Al to become leaner after government bailout
RE
07/03GILEAD SCIENCES : FACTBOX-Countries where remdesivir is approved or supported fo..
RE
07/02TODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : YRC's Big Bailout; Resetting Free Trade; Delivery on ..
DJ
07/01Plant-based steak from a 3D printer near you
RE
06/29Japan's fussy food shoppers finally go online amid pandemic
RE
06/29FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 12.75 million, death toll at 563,94..
RE
More news
Chart EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Israeli New Shekel (EUR/ILS) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group