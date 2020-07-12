Bank of Israel sees 2020 budget deficit 13% of GDP, backs new aid package

JERUSALEM, July 12 (Reuters) - Bank of Israel Governor Amir
Yaron on Sunday threw his support behind a second stimulus
package to help those hurt by the coronavirus outbreak despite
the extra spending that is expected to boost budget deficits in
the next two years.
Israel's government already approved aid of 100 billion
shekels ($29 billion), but only about half has been allocated --
prompting a protest by thousands on Saturday night in Tel Aviv
against what they said has been an inept government response to
the economic crisis.
Unemployment soared to 27% after the country's partial
lockdown in March but is now running at 21% as people have come
back from furlough.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week announced a new
package for Israelis who have lost livelihoods due to the
coronavirus crisis, saying the measures would provide an
economic safety net for the coming year.
Yaron said the fiscal cost would be 15 billion shekels in
2020 and 27 billion in 2021. That, he said, would bring the
budget deficit to about 13% of gross domestic product this year
and to 7% next year. Before the second stimulus package, the
budget deficit was estimated at 11% of GDP, up from 3.7% in
2019.
The debt-to-GDP ratio would rise to 76% in 2020 and to 78%
in 2021, from about 60% last year.
"This is the time to take advantage of the safety cushions
we have to alleviate the impact of the crisis and allow the
economy and public to get through it with minimal harm," Yaron
said at Sunday's cabinet meeting.
He said the government has the ability to fund the
programme.
The Bank of Israel, which held its benchmark interest rate
at 0.1% last week while expanding its bond purchases to include
corporate bonds, projects an economic contraction of 6% this
year.
($1 = 3.4573 shekels)
