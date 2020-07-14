Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / Japanese Yen (EUR/JPY)    EURJPY   

EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

BOJ keeps policy steady, sticks to cautious recovery view

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 11:33pm EDT

* BOJ keeps monetary policy steady as widely expected

* Japan's economy to improve from latter half of 2020 - report

* Uncertainty over outlook 'extremely high' - report

* Governor Kuroda to brief media 0630GMT

TOKYO, July 15 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Wednesday and maintained its view that the economy would gradually emerge from the coronavirus pandemic's devastating blow, signalling a pause after delivering stimulus twice so far this year.

But it warned that uncertainty over the outlook was "extremely high" due to various risks, including the possibility of a huge second wave of infections.

"Japan's economy is expected to gradually improve from the latter half of this year. But the pace of recovery will be moderate as the effect of the global coronavirus pandemic will remain," the BOJ said in a quarterly outlook report.

As widely expected, the BOJ maintained its -0.1% short-term interest rate target and a pledge to cap 10-year government bond yields around zero.

It also made no changes to its asset-buying and lending programmes for easing corporate funding strains.

The BOJ loosened policy in March and April focusing on steps to ease tight liquidity, such as boosting asset purchases and creating a lending scheme to channel money to smaller firms hit by the pandemic.

The emphasis on such credit easing steps in battling the crisis has cast doubt on the relevance of yield curve control, a framework that sets interest rates as its main policy target.

While the BOJ has said rate cuts would be among options if it needed to stimulate the economy, analysts warn that doing so could hurt commercial banks' profits and their ability to lend.

Some in the board have called for a reassessment of the BOJ's policy framework as inflation drifts further below its 2% target, minutes of past meetings showed.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda may offer some clues on how the pandemic could reshape the central bank's policy framework at his post-meeting news conference scheduled for 3:30 p.m. (0630GMT). (Additional reporting by Kaori Kaneko and Daniel Leussink; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/J
12:19aAsian shares pare gains as U.S.-China tensions intensify
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07/14BOJ keeps policy steady, sticks to cautious recovery view
RE
07/14Copper edges higher on solid China demand, Chile supply risks
RE
07/14Asian markets, risk assets ride up on vaccine hopes
RE
07/14Asian markets, risk assets ride up on vaccine hopes
RE
07/14Euro hits four-month high vs dollar on stimulus, recovery hopes
RE
07/14BOJ seen holding policy steady, staying ready to ease if second wave of infec..
RE
07/13Japan's pioneer of big data predicts change in BOJ's approach on prices
RE
07/12BOJ appoints new monetary policy team head amid battle to curb coronavirus ec..
RE
More news
Chart EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Japanese Yen (EUR/JPY) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/J
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group