EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY)
BOJ's Kuroda says ready to ease more including via new steps

05/25/2020 | 11:11pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda takes questions from reporters at the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the central bank was ready to ease monetary policy further such as by expanding its loan programmes, cutting interest rates and ramping up risky asset purchases.

"The BOJ is ready to do whatever it can," Kuroda said in semiannual testimony to parliament.

"What's important now is to ensure markets are stable so that once the pandemic is contained, Japan's economy can resume a solid recovery path," he said.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

