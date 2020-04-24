Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / Japanese Yen (EUR/JPY)    EURJPY   

EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

Dollar set for biggest weekly rise since early April as euro tumbles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 04:13am EDT
FILE PHOTO: George Washington is seen with printed medical masks on the one Dollar near Euro banknotes in this illustration

The dollar gained on Friday and is set for its biggest weekly rise since early April as the euro weakened after a European Union meeting on Thursday to build a trillion euro emergency fund fell short of satisfying investors' concerns.

Despite the agreement by EU leaders to build a war chest to help recover from the coronavirus pandemic, French President Emmanuel Macron said differences continued between EU governments over whether the fund should be transferring grant money, or simply making loans.

Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX strategy at Commerzbank, said the outcome of the meeting reflected the disagreement among the group about resolving a widening crisis in Europe and preventing an escalation in peripheral bond yields.

The euro weakened broadly on Friday, falling 0.4% against the U.S. dollar <EUR=EBS> to a one-month low at $1.07275 and a three-year low versus the yen at 115.55 yen <EURJPY=EBS>.

The single currency's losses came in the backdrop of rising Italian yields which rose 5-9 bps across the curve. [GVD/EUR]

With Italy and Spain hit far harder than Germany by the crisis, old enmities have surfaced across a bloc which faces a cut to output as deep as 15% according to the European Central Bank.

Though the outcome of the EU meeting fell short on details on the fund, specifically in terms of how it will be financed or whether it will be linked to the EU budget, some analysts took heart from the fact that the meeting didn't break up in acrimony.

The euro's losses sent the greenback on track for its biggest weekly rise since early April. Against a basket of its rivals, the dollar <=USD> was up 0.2% at 100.72. On a weekly basis, it has strengthened more than 1%.

Preliminary goods-orders data in the United States and a German business sentiment survey due later on Friday are unlikely to improve investors' mood, with any global recovery expected to be slow and patchy.

The Aussie and kiwi each shed about 0.2%, holding the kiwi <NZD=D3> below 60 cents at $0.5996 and the Aussie <AUD=D3> at $0.6359, beneath resistance around 64 cents per dollar.

By Saikat Chatterjee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/J
04:21aStocks fall on worries over EU stimulus details, coronavirus drug
RE
04:13aDollar set for biggest weekly rise since early April as euro tumbles
RE
04/07Dollar drops, Aussie, Sterling gain as risk appetite increases
RE
03/25Dollar drops as U.S. stimulus bill boosts risk-taking
RE
03/12Euro slides after ECB stimulus; dollar gains after NY Fed move
RE
03/10U.S. dollar bounces vs yen, Swiss franc, lifted by stimulus hopes
RE
03/10U.S. dollar bounces vs yen, Swiss franc, lifted by stimulus hopes
RE
03/10U.S. dollar bounces vs. yen, Swiss franc, lifted by stimulus hopes
RE
03/09Global Markets Are Rocked as Battle Over Crude Sends Oil Prices Plunging
DJ
03/09Global Markets Rocked as Crude Fight Sends Oil Prices Plunging
DJ
More news
Chart EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Japanese Yen (EUR/JPY) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/J
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group