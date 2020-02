Goushi Kataoka, one of the most dovish members of the BOJ board, said the government and the central bank must coordinate their policies to maximise the boost to economic growth.

"I believe there's room for the BOJ to review its policy framework and re-examine its effect including how it interacts with (the government's) fiscal and pro-growth policies," Kataoka said in a speech to business leaders in Otsu, western Japan.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)