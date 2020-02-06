Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / Japanese Yen (EUR/JPY)       

EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's household spending slumps as sales tax, weather weigh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 08:39pm EST
Woman walks outside a shop in a shopping district in Tokyo

Japanese household spending fell at a much faster pace than expected in December, sliding for the third straight month in a sign consumers are having a hard time coping with a sales tax hike.

The world's third-largest economy is struggling to regain momentum after last October's sales tax hike led consumers to curb spending. China's coronavirus epidemic also poses a new threat to the global growth outlook and Japan's output and exports.

Household spending slipped 4.8% in December from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, coming in well below a median forecast for a 1.7% decline.

Following the tax hike to 10% from 8%, the first such rise in four-and-a-half years, it tumbled 5.1% in October, the fastest pace of decline since March 2016, and dropped 2.0% in November.

"The warm winter is having a large impact as seasonal goods aren't being sold," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

"But consumer confidence is falling and taken together with the virus outbreak one can't have high hopes of consumption for January-March."

A government official also said the mild weather negatively impacted the sales of many goods in December, such as winter vegetables, while purchases of stoves and heaters also suffered from a post-tax hike pullback in spending.

Lower spending on eating out and entertainment also weighed, the official said.

Japanese policymakers are hoping for a recovery in domestic demand largely fuelled by resilience in consumer spending to help soften the blow to businesses' profits from a delayed pick-up in global growth.

Stronger consumer spending is also needed to help achieve the Bank of Japan's elusive 2% price target.

Sluggish wage recovery is leading to further worries about private spending, with inflation-adjusted real wages falling 0.9% to also drop for a third month in December.

For the whole of 2019, real wages also lost 0.9%, reversing a 0.2% gain in 2018, the data showed.

While Friday's reading excludes the impact on spending from the virus outbreak originating in China, analysts expect it will hurt consumption in the coming months as tourism takes a hit.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has ordered his government to take "all necessary steps" to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy, including tapping state budget reserves, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday.

"There's a risk the coronavirus outbreak could hurt consumption, so we need to watch developments carefully," he said, adding the impact on inbound tourism is also a concern.

Japan's economy is expected to have shrunk in the fourth quarter last year due to the fallout from the sales tax hike and a powerful typhoon, after it had expanded an upwardly revised annualised 1.8% in the July-September period.

A preliminary U.S.-China trade deal had raised hopes globally of a let-up in the pressure facing businesses worldwide, in particular export-reliant nations like Japan.

But uncertainty on how the spread of the coronavirus could affect China - a major engine of global growth - has now cast doubt on the BOJ's optimistic economic projection.

The BOJ expects the economy to recover this year, holding onto hope that global growth will rebound around mid-year and provide a lift to exports.

By Daniel Leussink

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/J
10:06pRally in stocks runs out of steam as coronavirus toll climbs
RE
10:04pRally in stocks runs out of steam as coronavirus toll climbs
RE
09:31pDollar up before payrolls, yuan slips on China virus woes
RE
09:29pDollar up before payrolls, yuan slips on China virus woes
RE
04:46pStocks rally, safe-haven currencies drop, on China plan to cut tariffs
RE
04:45pGlobal stocks rally, safe-haven currencies drop, on China plan to cut tariffs
RE
04:41pStocks rally, safe-haven currencies drop, on China plan to cut tariffs
RE
03:28pDollar jumps to four-month high; yen, Swiss franc fall for fourth day
RE
03:28pDollar jumps to four-month high; yen, Swiss franc fall for 4th day
RE
04:59aToyota lifts profit outlook, mulls alternatives to China-made parts amid viru..
RE
More news
Chart EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Japanese Yen (EUR/JPY) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/J
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group