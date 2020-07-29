U.S. Stocks Edge Higher Ahead of Fed Decision

U.S. stocks rose as investors awaited cues on the Federal Reserve's next steps to bolster the economy, a flurry of major earnings and a grilling of the biggest tech companies' leaders.

U.S. Pending Home Sales Rose Sharply in June

The number of houses going under contract in the U.S. climbed 16.6% in June, outpacing economists' expectations and marking the second straight monthly gain for the National Association of Realtors' Pending Home Sales Index.

Fed Deliberates on How, When to Roll Out Policy Details

Officials are likely to continue their debate Wednesday about how to provide more support to the economy now that interest rates are pinned near zero, but are unlikely to announce major policy changes.

New Legislation Would Aid Cash-Strapped Commercial-Property Owners

Lawmakers are introducing a bill to provide cash to struggling hotels and shopping centers that weren't able to pause mortgage payments after the coronavirus shut down the U.S. economy.

U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Near 150,000, as Hospitalizations Rise

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic approached 150,000, as fatalities and hospitalizations rose in parts of the country, while new cases in some areas showed signs of leveling off.

Coronavirus Stimulus Plan Splits Senate Republicans

Republican senators are bracing for major defections on the next coronavirus aid package as GOP lawmakers' antipathy toward government spending runs into the turbulence of election-year politics.

Riskiest Bonds Are On the Rise in Europe

Investors are channeling more money into the riskiest companies' bonds in Europe and spurring an uptick in deal making in the region.

Chinese Hedge Funds Shine in Volatile Year

Chinese hedge-fund managers are having a banner year, outperforming rivals elsewhere.

BOJ Deputy Governor Defends BOJ's Government Bond Purchases

Bank of Japan Deputy Gov. Masayoshi Amamiya defended the bank's purchases of Japanese government bonds, emphasizing that a mix of fiscal and monetary policies can be effective amid the fallout from the pandemic.