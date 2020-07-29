Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / Japanese Yen (EUR/JPY)    EURJPY   

EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/29 11:29:25 am
123.664 JPY   +0.41%
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 11:16am EDT
U.S. Stocks Edge Higher Ahead of Fed Decision

U.S. stocks rose as investors awaited cues on the Federal Reserve's next steps to bolster the economy, a flurry of major earnings and a grilling of the biggest tech companies' leaders. 

 
U.S. Pending Home Sales Rose Sharply in June

The number of houses going under contract in the U.S. climbed 16.6% in June, outpacing economists' expectations and marking the second straight monthly gain for the National Association of Realtors' Pending Home Sales Index. 

 
Fed Deliberates on How, When to Roll Out Policy Details

Officials are likely to continue their debate Wednesday about how to provide more support to the economy now that interest rates are pinned near zero, but are unlikely to announce major policy changes. 

 
New Legislation Would Aid Cash-Strapped Commercial-Property Owners

Lawmakers are introducing a bill to provide cash to struggling hotels and shopping centers that weren't able to pause mortgage payments after the coronavirus shut down the U.S. economy. 

 
U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Near 150,000, as Hospitalizations Rise

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic approached 150,000, as fatalities and hospitalizations rose in parts of the country, while new cases in some areas showed signs of leveling off. 

 
Coronavirus Stimulus Plan Splits Senate Republicans

Republican senators are bracing for major defections on the next coronavirus aid package as GOP lawmakers' antipathy toward government spending runs into the turbulence of election-year politics. 

 
Riskiest Bonds Are On the Rise in Europe

Investors are channeling more money into the riskiest companies' bonds in Europe and spurring an uptick in deal making in the region. 

 
Chinese Hedge Funds Shine in Volatile Year

Chinese hedge-fund managers are having a banner year, outperforming rivals elsewhere. 

 
BOJ Deputy Governor Defends BOJ's Government Bond Purchases

Bank of Japan Deputy Gov. Masayoshi Amamiya defended the bank's purchases of Japanese government bonds, emphasizing that a mix of fiscal and monetary policies can be effective amid the fallout from the pandemic.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/J
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:33aBOJ WON'T RULE OUT DEEPER NEGATIVE R : deputy governor Amamiya
RE
07/28Japan closely watching forex market - MOF official
RE
07/27Gold rockets toward $2,000 as Fed stimulus sinks dollar
RE
07/27Gold roars to record high, dollar dives again
RE
07/27REFILE-FOREX-Yen, Swiss franc benefit as dollar falls on U.S.-China conflict ..
RE
07/27Gold hits record high, stocks mixed as U.S.-China ties worsen
RE
07/27Dollar squashed as Fed seen softening inflation stance
RE
More news
Chart EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Japanese Yen (EUR/JPY) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/J
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group