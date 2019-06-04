Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  EURO Ressources    EUR   FR0000054678

EURO RESSOURCES

(EUR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

EURO RESSOURCES: RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS HELD ON MAY 22, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 05:01pm EDT
 NEWS RELEASEParis: EUR

RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS HELD ON MAY 22, 2019

PARIS, France, June 4, 2019:  EURO Ressources S.A. (EURO) (Paris: EUR) today announced the results of the annual ordinary and extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held in Paris on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. A total of 15 shareholders were present or represented, holding 56,464,231 common shares of the 62,491,281 common shares making up the stated capital, which represent approximately 90.355 % of the share capital, satisfying the required quorum for both the resolutions related to the ordinary general meeting of shareholders and for the resolutions related to the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders. All of the resolutions were passed, except for the resolution 12 regarding the proposed share capital increase reserved to the members of a Plan d’Épargne d’Entreprise.

The results of each resolution are detailed as follows:

ResolutionVoting rights existing at the meetingNumber of sharesProportion of the share capitalVotes
In favour
/ %		Votes Against
/ %		Votes Abstaining
/ %
Ordinary shareholders' meeting      
Approval of the Company's financial statements for 2018 fiscal year
(Resolution 1)		112,683,16956,464,23190.355 %112,281,799
 99.64 %		401,370
0.36 %		0
0 %
Allocation of the results
(Resolution 2)		112,683,16956,464,23190.355 %112,445,537
 99.79 %		0
0 %		237,632
0.21 %
Approval of the agreements subject to articles L.225-38 et SEQ. of the French Commercial Code
(Resolution 3)		112,683,16956,464,23190.355 %112,537,169
99.87 %		0
0 %		146,000
0.13 %
Re-election of Mr. Phillip Marks as director
(Resolution 4)		112,683,16956,464,23190.355 %112,445,536
99.79 %		237,633
0.21 %		0
0 %


ResolutionVoting rights existing at the meetingNumber of sharesProportion of the share capitalVotes
In favour
/ %		Votes Against
/ %		Votes
Abstaining
/ %
Re-election of Mr. Ian Smith as director
(Resolution 5)		112,683,16956,464,23190.355 %112,445,537
99.79 %		237,632
0.21 %		0
0 %
Re-election of Mr. David H. Watkins as director
(Resolution 6)		112,683,16956,464,23190.355 %112,445,537
99.79 %		237,632
0.21 %		0
0 %
Re-election of Mr. Benjamin Little as director
(Resolution 7)		112,683,16956,464,23190.355 %112,299,536
99.66 %		383,633
0.34 %		0
0 %
Re-election of Mrs. Carol T. Banducci as director
(Resolution 8)		112,683,16956,464,23190.355 %112,445,536
99.79 %		237,633
0.21 %		0
0 %
Re-election of Mrs. Affie A. Simanikas as director
(Resolution 9)		112,683,16956,464,23190.355 %112,299,536
99.66 %		237,633
0.21 %		146,000
0.13 %
Re-election of Susanne Hermans as director (Resolution 10)112,683,16956,464,23190.355 %112,445,536
99.79 %		237,633
0.21 %		0
0 %
Compensation policy of the corporate officers referred to in Article L. 225-37-2 of the French Commercial Code
(Resolution 11)		112,683,16956,464,23190.355 %112,683,168
>99.99 %		1
<0.01 %		0
0 %
Extraordinary shareholders' meeting      
Share capital increase reserved to members of a Plan d'Epargne d'Entreprise
(Resolution 12)		112,683,16956,464,23190.355 %146,451
0.13 %		112,536,718
99.87 %		0
0 %
Power for the fulfillment of legal formalities
(Resolution 13)		112,683,16956,464,23190.355 %112,683,169
100 %		0
0 %		0
0 %

About EURO

EURO is a French company whose principal asset is a royalty payable by IAMGOLD Corporation (“IAMGOLD”) related to the gold production of the Rosebel gold mine in Suriname (the “Rosebel royalty”).  The Rosebel gold mine is 95%-owned by IAMGOLD, and it is operated by IAMGOLD.  EURO has approximately 62.5 million shares outstanding.  IAMGOLD France S.A.S., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of IAMGOLD, owned approximately 89.71% of all issued and outstanding shares of EURO at May 22, 2019.

Additional information relating to EURO Ressources S.A. is available under EURO’s issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.   Requests for further information should be addressed to: 

Benjamin Little 
Directeur Général
Tel : +1 416 933 4954
Email:  blittle@euroressources.net		Sophie Hallé
Directeur Général Délégué
Tél: +1 450 677 0040
Email : shalle@euroressources.net

                                                                                                 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EURO RESSOURCES
05:01pEURO RESSOURCES : Results of the annual ordinary and extraordinary general meeti..
GL
05/22EURO RESSOURCES : Appointment of the chairman of the board of directors and decl..
AQ
05/08Euro ressources reports earnings for the first quarter ended march 31, 2019
GL
02/22EURO RESSOURCES : reports earnings for the year ended December 31, 2018
GL
2018EURO RESSOURCES : reports earnings for the third quarter and nine months ended S..
GL
2018EURO RESSOURCES : reports earnings for the second quarter and six months ended J..
PU
2018EURO RESSOURCES : reports earnings for the 2nd quarter and six months ended June..
GL
2018EURO RESSOURCES : Half-year results
CO
2018EURO RESSOURCES : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018EURO RESSOURCES : Results of the annual ordinary general meeting of shareholders..
PU
More news
Chart EURO RESSOURCES
Duration : Period :
EURO Ressources Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO RESSOURCES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin R. Little Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Harold Watkins Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Barrowman Smith Independent Director
Phillip Marks Director
Carol T. Banducci Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EURO RESSOURCES15.52%243
FRANCO NEVADA CORP9.01%14 621
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD.0.00%10 419
EVOLUTION MINING LTD8.67%4 751
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED36.43%3 868
SIBANYE GOLD LTD39.24%2 343
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About