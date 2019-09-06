Log in
EURO RESSOURCES

(EUR)
EURO Ressources: Apppointment of Directeur-Général

09/06/2019 | 03:10pm EDT
 NEWS RELEASEParis: EUR

APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTEUR-GÉNÉRAL

Paris, France, September 6, 2019:  EURO Ressources S.A. (“EURO” or “the Company”) (Paris: EUR) announced today that Mr. Tidiane Barry was appointed Directeur-Général after Mr. Benjamin Little stepped down from the position on the same date. Mr. Barry currently holds the position of Director, Global Supply Chain with IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD"). Mr. Little has acted as Directeur-Général since June 2013 and will now serve as a director of the Company.

About EURO

EURO is a French company whose main assets are a royalty on the Rosebel gold mine production in Suriname (the “Rosebel royalty”), a royalty on the Paul Isnard concessions, and marketable securities. The Rosebel gold mine is 95%-owned by IAMGOLD Corporation (“IAMGOLD”), and is operated by IAMGOLD.  The royalty on the Paul Isnard concessions is a net smelter returns production royalty on future production of the Paul Isnard concessions and an area of interest surrounding the concessions in French Guiana, owned under a joint venture agreement between Columbus Gold Corp. and Nord Gold SE.

EURO has approximately 62.5 million shares outstanding.  At June 30, 2019, IAMGOLD France S.A.S. (“IAMGOLD France”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of IAMGOLD, owned approximately 89.71% of all issued outstanding shares of EURO. Per the regulation (Article L.233-7 of the French Commercial Code), IAMGOLD France declared it had exceeded, on September 23, 2018, the threshold of 90% of the voting rights of EURO.  As at June 30, 2019, IAMGOLD France held 56,058,191 shares representing 112,116,382 voting rights or 94.25% of the voting rights of EURO.  This threshold crossing results from a double voting rights allocation.

Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information:   Some statements in this news release are forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and involve risks and uncertainties.   There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to a U.S. person absent registration, or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

Additional information relating to EURO Ressources S.A. is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.  Further requests for information should be addressed to:

Tidiane Barry
Directeur-Général
Tel: +1 450 677 0040
Email:  tbarry@euroressources.net		Sophie Hallé
Directeur-Général Délégué
Tel: +1 450 677 0040
Email : shalle@euroressources.net

Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin R. Little Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Harold Watkins Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Barrowman Smith Independent Director
Phillip Marks Director
Carol T. Banducci Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EURO RESSOURCES10.11%211
FRANCO NEVADA CORP35.76%18 402
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD.8.68%10 904
EVOLUTION MINING LTD42.01%6 081
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED63.39%4 546
SIBANYE GOLD LTD87.18%3 438
