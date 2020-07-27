Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  EURO Ressources S.A.    EUR   FR0000054678

EURO RESSOURCES S.A.

(EUR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EURO Ressources S A : restart of operations at Rosebel mine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 11:00am EDT
 NEWS RELEASEParis: EUR

RESTART OF OPERATIONS AT ROSEBEL MINE

Paris, France, July 27, 2020: Further to EURO Ressources S.A’s (“EURO” or “the Company”) (Paris: EUR) news release of July 20, 2020 regarding the work stoppage at the Rosebel Gold Mine (“Rosebel”), IAMGOLD Corporation announced on July 24, 2020 that Rosebel started the workforce recall process, with employees and contractors returning to site, and the mill has restarted processing stockpile material.

About EURO

EURO is a French company whose main assets are a royalty on the Rosebel Gold Mine production in Suriname (the “Rosebel royalty”), a royalty on the Paul Isnard concessions, and marketable securities. The Rosebel Gold Mine is 95%-owned by IAMGOLD Corporation (“IAMGOLD”), and is operated by IAMGOLD. The royalty on the Paul Isnard concessions is a net smelter returns production royalty on future production of the Paul Isnard concessions and an area of interest surrounding the concessions in French Guiana, owned under a joint venture agreement between Orea Mining Corp. (formerly Columbus Gold Corp.) and Nord Gold SE.

EURO has approximately 62.5 million shares outstanding. At June 30, 2020, IAMGOLD France S.A.S. (“IAMGOLD France”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of IAMGOLD, owned approximately 89.71% of all issued outstanding shares of EURO. As at June 30, 2020, IAMGOLD France held 56,058,191 shares representing 112,116,382 voting rights or 94.25% of the voting rights of EURO. This threshold crossing results from a double voting rights allocation.

Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information: Some statements in this news release are forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to a U.S. person absent registration, or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

Additional information relating to EURO Ressources S.A. is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Further requests for information should be addressed to:

Tidiane Barry
Directeur Général
Tel: +1 450 677 0040
Email: tbarry@euroressources.net		Sophie Hallé
Directeur Général Délégué
Tel: +1 450 677 0040
Email : shalle@euroressources.net

                                                                                                                                   

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on EURO RESSOURCES S.A.
11:00aEURO RESSOURCES S A : restart of operations at Rosebel mine
GL
05:46aEURO RESSOURCES S A : comments on Rosebel mine work stoppage (38KB)
PU
07/20EURO Ressources comments on Rosebel mine work stoppage
GL
06/09EURO RESSOURCES S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/29EURO Ressources - Results of the annual ordinary general meeting of sharehold..
GL
05/29EURO RESSOURCES S A : - Results of the annual ordinary general meeting of shareh..
GL
05/20EURO RESSOURCES S A : - Appointment of the Chairman of the board of directors an..
GL
05/20EURO RESSOURCES S.A. : Press Release
CO
05/11EURO Ressources reports earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020
GL
05/11EURO RESSOURCES S.A. : 1st quarter results
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 24,1 M 28,4 M 28,4 M
Net income 2019 16,0 M 18,8 M 18,8 M
Net cash 2019 31,6 M 37,2 M 37,2 M
P/E ratio 2019 11,9x
Yield 2019 6,60%
Capitalization 202 M 235 M 238 M
EV / Sales 2018 6,17x
EV / Sales 2019 6,54x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 10,3%
Chart EURO RESSOURCES S.A.
Duration : Period :
EURO Ressources S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO RESSOURCES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Tidiane Barry Chief Executive Officer
David Harold Watkins Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Barrowman Smith Independent Director
Phillip Marks Director
Benjamin R. Little Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EURO RESSOURCES S.A.6.93%235
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION58.84%30 250
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED119.05%11 116
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED53.16%7 038
HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LIMITED127.54%4 210
KOZA ALTIN ISLETMELERI AS--.--%1 941
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group