Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Euro Sun Mining Inc.    ESM   CA29872L2066

EURO SUN MINING INC.

(ESM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Euro Sun Appoints Bruce Humphrey to Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 12:01am EST

TORONTO, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSX: ESM) (“Euro Sun” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Bruce Humphrey as a new independent member of its Board of Directors.

Mr. Humphrey is a professional mining engineer with over 45 years experience working in senior management roles with both junior and senior mining companies. As Chairman of Consolidated Thompson Iron Mines Limited, he was instrumental in construction of the $1.2 billion Bloom lake mine project. He was the CEO of Desert Sun Mining and re-developed the Jacobina mine in Brazil back into production and up until its sale to Yamana Gold in 2006.

Mr. Humphrey was the Chief Operating Officer of Goldcorp Inc. from 1998 to 2004 responsible for developing the Red Lake mine into a world class asset. Mr. Humphrey is a former director of Yamana Gold, Rio Alto, B2Gold Corp, Crocodile Gold Corp., Avion Gold and Sulliden Gold Corporation Ltd. He is a member of the Professional Engineers of Ontario.

Scott Moore, President and CEO stated; “We are very excited to have Bruce join our board and strengthen our technical expertise as we continue to advance our Rovina Valley Project. Bruce’s extensive mine operations experience built over 45 years will serve the interests of all shareholders as we continue in this exciting mine building phase.”

Mr. Tom Olesinski has resigned from the board to allow for Mr. Humphrey to join.  We would like to thank Tom for his work on the board.

Mr. Humphrey has been awarded 300,000 options in relation to his appointment.

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley Gold and Copper Project located in west-central Romania. The property hosts 10.11 million gold equivalent ounces (7.05 million ounces of gold grading 0.55 g/t and 1,390 million pounds of copper grading 0.16%*).

Further information:

For further information about Euro Sun Mining, or the contents of this press release, please contact Investor Relations at info@eurosunmining.com

Caution regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding permitting advancements. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks inherent in the mining industry and risks described in the public disclosure of the Company which is available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.eurosunmining.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EURO SUN MINING INC.
12:01aEuro Sun Appoints Bruce Humphrey to Board of Directors
GL
11/05Euro Sun Awards Environmental Impact Assessment to Leading Global Consultants..
GL
11/04Euro Sun Discovers Four New Gold-Copper Porphyries Adjacent to Its Rovina Val..
GL
10/15EURO SUN MINING : Appoints Mr. Danny Callow to Board of Directors
AQ
10/10EURO SUN MINING : Completes Acquisition of All Outstanding Shares of Vilhelmina ..
AQ
10/07EURO SUN MINING : Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Purchase All Outstanding S..
AQ
09/25EURO SUN MINING : Increases Ownership of Vilhelmina Minerals Inc. and Clarifies ..
AQ
07/17EURO SUN MINING : Announces Annual Meeting Results
AQ
07/05EURO SUN MINING : Closes $3.1 Million Brokered Private Placement
AQ
06/26EURO SUN MINING : Announces C$3.1 Million Brokered Private Placement
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2013 -
EBIT 2013 -
Net income 2013 -
Debt 2013 -
Yield 2013 -
P/E ratio 2013 -
P/E ratio 2014 -
Capi. / Sales2013 -
Capi. / Sales2014 -
Capitalization 30,3 M
Chart EURO SUN MINING INC.
Duration : Period :
Euro Sun Mining Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO SUN MINING INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,20  CAD
Last Close Price 0,34  CAD
Spread / Highest target 258%
Spread / Average Target 258%
Spread / Lowest Target 258%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Geoffrey Scott Moore President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Sandor Bozoki Chief Financial Officer
Joseph C. Milbourne Manager-Technical Services
David C. Danziger Independent Director
Stanley Bharti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EURO SUN MINING INC.-32.29%22
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION8.66%30 785
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION18.94%29 397
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED45.00%16 716
POLYUS PAO--.--%15 449
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED47.35%14 112
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group