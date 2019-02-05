Log in
EURO SUN MINING INC    ESM

EURO SUN MINING INC (ESM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/05 01:22:55 pm
0.32 CAD   +1.59%
Euro Sun Mining : Announces Withdrawal of Equity Offering

02/05/2019

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSX: ESM) (the 'Company') announces that due to current market conditions, the Company has decided to withdraw its previously announced public offering (the 'Offering') as set forth in the preliminary short form prospectus and the amended and restated preliminary short form prospectus, each dated as of January 29, 2019 and filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada except Quebec on January 29, 2019.

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley gold and copper project located in west-central Romania, which hosts the second largest gold deposit in Europe. Additional information related to Euro Sun Mining Inc. is available at www.eurosunmining.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks inherent in the mining industry and risks described in the public disclosure of the Company which is available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.eurosunmining.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Euro Sun Mining Inc. Contact:

Investor Relations
416.309.4299
info@eurosunmining.com

Disclaimer

Euro Sun Mining Inc. published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 22:44:01 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Geoffrey Scott Moore President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stanley Bharti Chairman
Paul Sandor Bozoki Chief Financial Officer
Joseph C. Milbourne Vice President-Technical Services
David C. Danziger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EURO SUN MINING INC-34.38%15
BARRICK GOLD CORP-4.99%23 390
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-2.34%18 196
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED13.12%13 733
POLYUS PAO--.--%11 207
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD2.76%10 225
